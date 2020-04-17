By Angus Berwick and Vivian Sequera

CARACAS, Apr 17 (.) – As the coronavirus explodes in Latin America, Venezuela’s leaders have released messages praising the nation’s efforts to control the spread of the virus.

Since confirming the first case on March 13, the government of President Nicolás Maduro says it has conducted almost 270,000 tests and conducts more than 25,000 a day.

Caracas claims that the robust number of tests, along with strict quarantine measures, have given Venezuela one of the lowest incidences of coronavirus in the world: just 204 reported cases and 9 deaths in a country of 29 million people.

“Venezuela’s curve remains flat, thank God,” Maduro said earlier this month.

That exemplary performance promoted by Maduro has little to do with what some health sector workers told . about what they are seeing in Venezuela.

They said the country’s weakened health care system, where some hospitals lack basic supplies and services like soap and running water, is unprepared to face the deadly pandemic. The coronavirus has infected more than 2 million people worldwide and killed at least 138,000.

. spoke to nine high-ranking health workers and advisers involved in the national strategy to deal with the coronavirus in Venezuela, as well as to a dozen doctors working at facilities in seven of the country’s largest states. They all requested anonymity for fear of retaliation.

They described the national testing program that relies on a single run-down Caracas laboratory that verifies the positive results obtained from 500,000 rapid test kits being conducted in the field.

Only positive tests certified by that public body, the National Institute of Hygiene, are included in the official coronavirus case count, the people consulted said.

The rapid blood tests, which were donated by the Chinese government and give results in 15 minutes, have allowed the Maduro government to claim that widespread tests are being carried out, the people said.

But they added that the Institute cannot keep up with the workload of confirmation tests, creating a massive backlog that has had the effect of artificially keeping the number of coronavirus cases in Venezuela low.

The once-recognized Institute, which faces obstacles from aging equipment and a lack of trained personnel, can do a maximum of just 100 tests per day, according to four of the people with knowledge of the matter.

They said the lab performs the kind of molecular tests recommended by the World Health Organization to scan nasal sputum for the virus, and that they consider themselves more reliable than rapid tests.

In contrast, in neighboring Colombia, its national health institute says it has performed nearly 52,000 molecular tests, in 38 laboratories across the country with an average of about 2,550 per day in April.

People who spoke to . said that other Venezuelan laboratories, including those at universities and private clinics, are qualified to perform the molecular test. They say the government has sidelined them in an effort to maintain centralized control over the tests as well as the flow of information about the infected.

Venezuela’s health and information ministries did not respond to requests for comment. The Institute director’s office, Lesbia Muro, did not respond to phone calls.

Muro said at a press conference in March that “no other public or private body has the authority” to diagnose the coronavirus. Venezuela’s vice president Delcy Rodríguez said in early March that the Institute was “prepared to do all the necessary diagnostic tests.”

“WE NEVER KNOW THE REAL FIGURES”

When the Institute completes a molecular test, it sends the result directly to a presidential commission led by Maduro’s main assistants and generals, the body in charge of issuing public updates on the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in Venezuela, according to the four people who they know the operations of the Institute.

They said the lack of transparency about the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus means that even senior public health officials are unaware how far or how fast the virus is spreading in Venezuela.

Authorities have detained opposition doctors and politicians who have publicly criticized the preparedness of local hospitals against the virus.

“They are very jealous with this information, we never know the real data,” said a high-ranking worker at a major Caracas health agency. “You can’t cover the sun with a finger, this is going to get to a point where you can’t hide it.”

In addition, eight health workers who spoke to . allege that politics plays a role in the distribution of rapid tests. They said that the government is giving priority to health clinics that are run by those loyal to Maduro’s socialist party and attended by doctors sent by Cuba.

. was unable to independently verify where all rapid tests are shipped.

The University Hospital of Caracas, the public medical center considered to have the most experienced staff in the country, had received only 20 kits as of April 10, two health sector workers told ..

The hospital director, Earle Siso, did not respond to phone calls and messages.

An increase in coronavirus cases would easily overwhelm Venezuela’s public health system, which is on the brink of collapse, due to the economic recession that critics say is due to years of government mismanagement. Maduro denies it.

Public hospitals have only 80 intensive care beds for the entire country, senior doctors told .. The government has given various figures: in March, the information minister, Jorge Rodríguez, said he had 1,200 beds, while on Monday Maduro put the number at 4,800.

Many countries around the world have seen cases grow rapidly, particularly populous nations that are conducting massive tests. However, Venezuela has reported an increase of just a few additional cases each day since it confirmed its first infection.

Martin Llewellyn, an infectious disease researcher at the University of Glasgow, who studied Venezuela’s troubled health system, told . the official numbers don’t add up.

“I am deeply skeptical of the government’s test numbers,” he added.

Maduro imposed a quarantine across the country on March 17, ordering people to stay home and close non-essential businesses.

Still, people in Caracas’ slums have ignored the move to search for food and supplies in crowded markets. Crowds of motorcycle riders routinely line up at filling stations for fuel, amid a fuel shortage.

Venezuela was once at the forefront of medical care in the developing world.

In 1961, the WHO certified that Venezuela had almost completely eradicated malaria, the first tropical country to do so. Doctors from the University Hospital and researchers from the Institute of Hygiene were considered some of the best in Latin America.

The changes came about with the election of Hugo Chávez in 1998, whose “Bolivarian revolution” aimed to help the poor. Chávez expanded health care in popular neighborhoods, but his government appointed members of the socialist party to run medical institutions and cut doctors’ salaries.

Many qualified doctors moved abroad, replaced by health workers sent by the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, an ally of Chávez. Malaria began to spread again, health organizations reported.

By the time Venezuela’s economy collapsed under Maduro, who took over in 2013 after Chávez died, there had already been an exodus of the Institute’s top talents, workers familiar with the situation told ..

The current virology team consists of three technicians, compared to about 20 who were before the economic crisis, the people said. Working with older equipment, they work to detect the coronavirus’ genetic fingerprint using a technique called real-time RT-PCR. They use samples taken from swabs inserted into the patients nose and throat.

Technicians perform original tests on samples shipped from medical centers across the country, and also re-analyze samples from the Chinese rapid tests to confirm the diagnosis. Two of the workers said that the Institute had the capacity to analyze only a tenth of the samples received each day.

Widespread fuel shortages have prevented hospitals across the country from sending swabs to the Institute within the two to three day window for an accurate diagnosis, according to doctors who spoke to ..

The government, they said, has relied heavily on China’s rapid tests, but its distribution in the country has been uneven.

In Táchira state, bordering Colombia, the opposition-led local government told . that it has not received a single quick test. To the north, in Zulia state, doctors said pro-Maduro local authorities were only evaluating state employees.

Of the 70,000 rapid tests that the Zulia government says it received, only 400 were sent to the state’s largest hospital, according to a senior health worker.

Representatives of the “protector” or liaison designated for Táchira by the Maduro government, Freddy Bernal, did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Zulia Governor Omar Prieto said the rapid tests were available at all medical centers.

In the Lídice neighborhood in western Caracas, there is no shortage of evidence at the “Victorio Orlando Medina”, a Socialist Party medical center staffed by Cuban doctors.

Its director, Cuban Gissell Enriquez, said the government had provided them with 600 Chinese rapid test kits and that they were carrying out about 50 of them a day.

“If they run out, we can ask the Ministry of Health for more,” said Enriquez.

The medical center has been sending teams of Cuban doctors to the surrounding area to track residents who reported possible symptoms of COVID-19 on a state-run website, Enriquez said. Wearing cloth masks, without gloves or eye protection, doctors recently went door-to-door in densely populated neighborhoods to check on locals.

Anyone who complains of a strong cough or fever is sent to the medical center for a quick test, the center’s doctors said.

When . visited the clinic on April 8, it had recorded a positive case: an asymptomatic man in his 30s who had been in contact with people who had become ill with flu-like symptoms after traveling abroad.

Enriquez said the patient was isolated in a room there after arriving the week before. He added that the medical center had been waiting several days for a motorcycle to take its sample to the Institute for mandatory review.

Arrived on Thursday, Enriquez said the new test was negative and that the patient was discharged after spending 14 days in quarantine.

He said that the primary medical care practiced in Socialist Party facilities like his had been key to limiting the spread of the virus.

“We are the most accessible to the population, in the most socially vulnerable places,” he said.

(Report by Angus Berwick and Vivian Sequera. Additional report by Sarah Kinosian in Caracas, Mariela Nava in Maracaibo, Anggy Polanco in San Cristóbal, Mircely Guanipa in Maracay and María Ramírez in Puerto Ordaz. Edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)