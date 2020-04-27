Marília Mendonça’s son is following in his mother’s footsteps. Léo, 4 months old, is already a fan of Luan Santana. The singer filmed, this Sunday (26), the moment when the boy watched quietly the online show of the countryman. ‘He’s been learning to be Luanatic from an early age’, warned the artist, whose heir accompanied everything with the right to colored balloons and much more

Marília Mendonça was delighted to show her son, Léo, watching Luan Santana’s online show this Sunday (26th). A fan of the sertanejo, the singer followed the live and celebrated the idol’s extensive repertoire. Murilo Huff’s girlfriend shared a video on Instagram to show the animation at home with the singer’s presentation, including balloons and family company. On record, the suffering queen was delighted to film the 4-month-old heir quietly on the couch while staring at the TV and watching the broadcast with his mother. “He is learning to be Luanatic from an early age,” announced the artist.

Marília Mendonça was excited about Luan Santana’s live. The singer commented several times about the show on Twitter, celebrating and proving to be thrilled by the special moment. She shared her happiness with her friend Maisa Silva, who is also a fan of the sertanejo. “Only Luanetes Root”, warned the artist and SBT presenter, asked: “How is your heart?”. In the sequence, the queen of suffering also replied: “I just want to cry !!! We won in life. Me, you and all and all possible Luanetes”.

Marília Mendonça said she put her son to sleep in a different way this Sunday (26). The singer revealed to have continued to watch the live while lulling the 4-month-old boy and singing Luan Santana’s songs. “Guys, I was making Léo sleep, but I’m still here whispering all [as músicas]… Being Luanete and mother are two things I love! “, Warned the artist, who melts into the faces and mouths of the heir.

Marília Mendonça talked to Maisa Silva on Twitter about Luan Santana’s live. At the time, the SBT presenter questioned whether her friend’s son was already following the sertanejo’s career. “What about Léo? Does he hear Luan yet?” Asked the artist, who is having fun in the quarantine at lives and shows. In response, the owner of the hit “Everybody Goes Suffering” confirmed that she was already doing her homework: “Yes !!! Certainly! Listening to the hymns since I was little!”.

Marília Mendonça said that her son was born to be a fan of Luan Santana since he was probably conceived after a sertanejo show in March 2019. “It was after a Luan show that Léo probably entered our lives (laughs) “, confessed the singer.

