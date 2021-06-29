2020 was a very complicated year, all areas of life were disrupted by the pandemic. Obviously, professional sports were hit hard, in many cases with massive events that had to be suspended and sent for a better occasion; in others, they were carried out, but under the reality that accompanied us last year; others had to be held outside of the previously established dates and, in some cases, the organizers decided to postpone their annual event, leaving a huge gap in the calendar. That happened with the most famous tennis tournament in the world: Wimbledon.

Once we knew that we would not have the traditional event on the beautiful courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, those of us who love this sport understood the decision, but it was no less painful. Wimbledon is one of those tournaments that you look forward to year after year; it has a special magic not found in any of the other three Grand Slams. Surely this is favored, in large part, by how small the grazing season is and also thanks to all the touches of tradition that accompany it.

I consider myself a romantic when it comes to sports, tradition is something important to me. For this reason, the British event has always been one of my spoiled sports events. Seeing the players of both branches, dressed in white, leaving behind the hideous combinations, full of fluorescent colors and multicolored shoes, is something I always appreciate. Everything around the athletes that shine in London’s beautiful green grass smells of tradition. The two weeks that Wimbledon lasts feels like a little trip back in time, to another era, to traditional tennis, where the serve and the volley still have an important place.

Hence his return is so significant. I love having grass as the predominant surface of white sport for 14 days, not only for that flavor of tradition that it carries, but also for the memories that automatically fill my head: seeing Björn Borg facing John McEnroe; see Martina Navratilova dominate the center court; to later see Steffi Graf take the baton of women’s tennis in the English capital; remember Boris Becker throwing himself onto the grass for a spectacular play; the era of Pete Sampras; the consecration of Jana Novotna; the arrival of His Majesty Roger Federer, to take over the tournament; the Williams sisters and their might; Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic raising their hands like greats in history, and seeing a British Andy Murray in 2013 win at Wimbledon for the first time in 77 years; the longest match in history between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut in 2010. Great moments, plus countless other extraordinary matches that made tennis one of my favorite sports.

Fortunately, yesterday the long wait is over, Wimbledon is back.

