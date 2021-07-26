Back with the results that Tesla will give today

By Hyunjoo Jin

July 26 (.) – Tesla Inc has weathered the pandemic and supply chain crisis better than many of its rivals, setting a record for deliveries in the latest quarter. But Chief Executive Elon Musk faces pressure to deliver on next-generation batteries and new factories and models, which are lagging behind.

These issues, the demand in China and the financial effect of the sale of Bitcoin will be on investors’ minds when the electric vehicle company publishes its results on Monday.

Last September, Musk announced an ambitious plan to produce its own battery cells with a new design and manufacturing process.

Larger and easier-to-build batteries would theoretically have higher energy density and extend the range of current vehicles and allow Tesla to offer a $ 25,000 car in three years, sharpening its technological edge as rivals flood the market. electric vehicle market.

But Musk delayed the 4680’s debut last month by canceling the longer-lasting Model S Plaid +, which he had said would use the cells, sparking concern. He has said that the 4680s would go into series production next year and would be used in the Model Y of the Texas factory that is being built.

Now, Tesla intends to produce vehicles with 4680 batteries starting with a small volume this year in models not yet finalized, two people familiar with the matter told ..

One of the people said that Tesla will initially use batteries made in Tesla’s pilot production line in California, adding that they are being tested in prototype vehicles.

Tesla is also working closely with Panasonic to develop the 4680 cells, he said. LG, another Tesla supplier, is working to produce 4680 battery cells for Tesla in 2023, . previously reported.

But it’s unclear when Tesla will be able to mass-produce the new batteries in Texas and Berlin, and will be able to achieve all of the battery’s ambitious goals, industry officials said.

“It took an immense amount of engineering to bring Maxwell’s proof of concept to high-quality volume production … we’re not done yet,” said Musk, referring to his dry battery electrode manufacturing process that he is developing. after acquiring Maxwell.

Tesla was not available for comment.

MODEL S PLAID

While higher-producing rivals have regularly paused production due to supply problems, Tesla has largely kept factories moving. It also cut some features and raised car prices, including a $ 4,000 hike for the long-range Model Y to $ 53,990 from April through the end of July.

The move came as Tesla prepares for a hit from its bitcoin investments and falling sales of environmental credits to other automakers – revenue streams the company relies on for quarterly profits.

Tesla accelerated its plans to remove a radar sensor from its driver assistance system due to chip shortages, a person familiar with the matter said, and removed the adjustable lumbar support from its passenger seat. “It’s not worth the cost / mass for everyone when it’s hardly ever used,” Musk tweeted.

“Tesla adapts very quickly to what you need,” said investor Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management.

“I just don’t see any huge catalysts, like, oh, they’re going to bust their numbers this quarter,” Gerber said. “We are much more optimistic for the third quarter than the second,” said Gerber, expecting Tesla to increase production of the higher-margin Model S Plaid.

Shortly after launch in June, one of the high-end models burst into flames while its owner was driving.

CHINA

A roller coaster in China raised issues of political and competitive challenges in Tesla’s second-largest market.

Tesla’s sales in China plummeted in April amid negative publicity from consumer complaints, quality issues and regulatory pressure. Its sales rebounded in May and June as Tesla launched an end-of-quarter promotional campaign, such as loan deals, according to dealership ads.

The automaker also introduced a cheaper version of the Model Y in China this month.

“China is the lynchpin of the bullish thesis,” said Tesla and Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives. “You need to see a ramp in the second half of the year,” he said.

(Additional information from Yilei Sun in SHANGHAI and Akanksha Rana in BANGALORE, edited by Peter Henderson and Nick Zieminski) Translate serenitymarkets