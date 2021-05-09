Back with the assessment of the FAMAG

We have been hearing for years that the big five american technology companies -Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple and Google (Alphabet) – are expensive. And assimilating its valuation to that of the technology bubble of 2000.

Although, seeing the evolution of its results in the last five years, there was little doubt about the consistency of this statement, with average growth in sales and profits in this period of 20% and 39% annual, respectively. Its detractors claimed that this growth was slowing down and would be significantly reduced in the short term, but the publication of the results of the first quarter of 2021 has finished dismantling these claims by showing an acceleration of sales and profit growth.

In fact, these companies have posted sales growth of 41% (averaging all five), as well as profit growth of 105% on average. I mean, I know has more than doubled in this first quarter of the year. The detail in each of the companies is as follows:

Evolution of sales and profits of large US technology companies.

If we analyze their current valuation, according to the consensus of analysts, the five companies would trade at the following price to profit ratio estimated for the next few years.

Evolution of the valuation of large US technology companies.

Considering that the S&P 500 index is trading at a ratio PER 26, 23 and 19 for those same years, given the quality of these five companies and their expected growth rates, I would not say that their current valuation can no longer be considered a bubble. Not even overpriced.

In addition, the current situation is very different from that experienced in the technology bubble, when, for example, Amazon I was at a loss and Microsoft it was trading at more than 100 times its profits.

*** Antonio Aspas is a partner of Buy & Hold