Back with the algorithms in investment vehicles. XMAS2 ALGORITHMIC. By Jorge Maestro

One of the frequent criticisms of Automatic Trading Systems is that programmers can maximize the Objective Function (for example, the Sharpe ratio or the Profit Factor) for a series of historical data and, simply with that, we could already show good results in a backtest and be able to sell our idea. It could be an easy way to get a good photo but we would be selling smoke because it would be absolutely useless in real life. It is important to remember that the sole purpose of the objective function is to select the parameters more robust optimization process and that these are not always the most beneficial, but those that produce reliable and sustainable benefits over time. In the development of the XMAS2 ALGORITHMIC SICAV algorithm we have followed the scientific method step by step (we will talk more about it in future posts) and we have not been carried away by showing the maximum profit, but the more robust one even losing profitability. It must be remembered that we are talking not only about investors’ money but also about the prestige and name of the professionals who are involved in this project and we are subject to the maximum rigor and the maximum existing ethics. Some characteristics of a robust trading strategy They are:

A relatively uniform distribution of trades, that is, that the number of trades in the portfolio and even the number of trades per strategy / underlying remains stable over time A relatively uniform distribution of profit, that is, that it remains stable, For example, the annual profit, the Profit Factor, the Average Profit / Average Loss ratio, etc. If we include bearish strategies in our system (as is the case with XMAS2 ALGORITHMIC SICAV), there should also be a relative balance between the gains per Long and short, that is to say, that the shorts serve as protection against falls in the market but that they do not subtract in the rises of this, which is usually most of the time in the case of Equities. A wide and continuous range of profitable parameters in optimization Acceptable risk Relatively stable winning and losing streaks A large number of trades for the sample to be statistically valid A performance trajectory p ositive.

On the other hand, we can say that a robust system is one that:

It works consistently in a wide variety of situations (adapts to changing market conditions) It is based on a meaningful premise It is tested correctly, that is, we have used data that includes bull, bear, side markets, with small price changes and big, etc

When a system works well in many markets over the same test period and calculation ranges, we can assume that the method makes sense. The key to robustness is testing more data, more markets, more “of everything” and then studying the results looking for common areas of success and broad patterns of consistency. It can be said categorically that the more robust trading strategy It is one that behaves in a profitable and relatively consistent way in:

The widest possible range of the parameter set. Its shape within the optimization space should be as smooth and continuous as possible All market types (bullish, bearish, lateral, etc.) A majority of different time periods (little volatility, low volatility, etc.). Many different market types.

Summing up, and speaking in a practical way, a robust trading system it is one that produces consistently good results among a broad set of parameter values ​​applied to many different markets tested over many years. In the best scenario, a robust system is not sensitive to moderate changes in parameter values.

As I said at the beginning of the article, in XMAS2 ALGORITHMIC SICAV We have followed the entire process step by step, verifying that the algorithm met all these characteristics in the sample “in sample”(We will also talk about this aspect in future posts). Not to extend too long, our algorithm:

It works equally well in Equity assets (S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, Dax 30), Fixed Income (TNote, Bund) or Commodities (Gold and Silver) .The individual strategy of each of the underlying and, mainly , the overall strategy encompassing all of them within a portfolio has behaved well both in bullish and bearish markets, in periods of strong and low volatility, with a lot or little trend (although being a trend system it mainly takes advantage of the fact that the underlying have a continuous movement in prices of a certain magnitude). To show this, we can see the monthly and annual returns of the backtest of the strategy for the period 2007-2020 then: The number of trades per year remains very stable throughout the entire period, as well as the statistical measures of Sharpe Ratio, Profit factor, Average win / Average loss, volatility, percentage of positive months, etc. 1430 trades in the period tested statistically validate the algorithm. The results obtained are not the result of a couple of good runs.

If you want to know more about the vehicle advised with this algorithm, you can contact Gloversia EAF and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have in this regard.

All the best,

Jorge Maestro, CFA