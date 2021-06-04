Back to work. Trailer for season 5 of ‘The Good Fight’

Paramount + has released the official trailer for the fifth season of ‘The Good Fight’, the wonderful series created by Robert and Michelle King (‘The Good Wife’, ‘Your Honor’, ‘Evil’) that we can see in Spain thanks to Movistar +.

Faced with the imminent departure of Adrian and Lucca from the firm, Diane begins to question whether her place is really running, along with Liz, a mostly African-American law firm. Meanwhile, Marissa finds herself in a conflict of interest with a certain Hal Wackner, a Chicagoan with no legal experience who decides to open his own court in the back of a copy shop.

Against all odds, the makeshift courthouse is gaining popularity and from Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart have to contend with extravagant and worthless trials under the watchful eye of an entertaining audience.

This fifth season of ‘The Good Fight’ It again stars Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart, Audra McDonald as Liz Reddick, Sarah Steele as Marissa Gold, Nyambi Nyambi as Jay Dipersia, Michael Boatman as Julius Cain, Gary Cole as Kurt McVeigh, and Zach Grenier as David Lee.

Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo will also reappear as Lucca Quinn and Adrian Boseman, although they will only do so in the first episode of this new season to say goodbye to the series and close the arcs of their respective characters, which were left incomplete after production was interrupted. of its fourth season due to the coronavirus, leaving three episodes unrecorded at the time.

Some leave, others come. Mandy Patinkin (‘Homeland’) joins the family of ‘The Good Fight’ to play Hal Wackner, a true Chicagoan who poses some problems for Diane and Liz’s law firm when he opens a makeshift populist court. Also joining the cast of the series Charmaine Bingwa as Carmen Moyo, a young, tough and very pragmatic lawyer. His experience in working-class cases enables him to connect with the firm’s most difficult and infamous clients.

This new season will premiere in the United States on June 24 in the one now renamed Paramount + (formerly CBS All Access), while in Spain it will premiere very little after the hand of Movistar + again, in whose service on demand they are available. the previous four seasons.

