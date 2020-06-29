Back to the future, the Dark of our parents coincide with an important date | Instagram

With three seasons, Dark established itself as one of the best Netflix series of the year 2020, also making reference to the trilogy which at the time also impacted viewers « Back to the Future ».

Dark was created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, speaks as in the trilogy about time travel however in the series they talk about the apocalypse and in Back to the Future it is only what happens with the characters themselves.

It is November 12 the date that connects both the series and the trilogy, if you are Dark fan surely you will remember that it was the day that Helge and Jonas They touched his fingers while they were in the bunker at the same time.

This action caused Helge to travel for the year 1953 to 1986 and that Jonas on the contrary of the year 1986 will travel to 2052 reason why the three epochs unite.

On the other hand, on November 12, 1955 Marty McFly the protagonist must take his own mother to the prom to fall in love with his dad and he, like his brothers, do not disappear, but obviously he must go through certain inconveniences to make it happen.

Even that same day but from the year 1985 the Doctor Emmett Brown however, thanks to the fact that Mcfly wrote him a letter, he was able to warn him to wear a vest and protect himself when he was attacked and thus survive.

I finished watching DARK. Good closing, it is impressive how everything is connected, the characters fulfill their role and develop a great story. They couldn’t have done it better! Although three seasons were more than enough, I’m going to miss this series a lot … pic.twitter.com/dtWbLKc5tZ – (@Aneukarys)

June 28, 2020

The time both in the series and in the movies works differently because in Back to the Future we don’t find a single timeline that is altered when any change is made and in Dark There are two: an original line and an altered one.

It should also be remembered the same November 12 but from 1953 Ulrich was arrested for assaulting Helge Dopppler as a child and Helge himself but as an adult and in the year 2019 old Helge escapes to stop himself in 1986 However, he lost his life when colliding with himself in a car because he wanted to prevent him from kidnapping children.

Also on that same date Charlotte (November 12, 2019) realized that her father-in-law had been kidnapped 66 years earlier.

Although the date coincides in both productions, the greatest coincidence is that the series and the first film ended on 12th of November.

