One of the teachings this quarantine has left is that isolation brings out the best and worst in people. And when the first happens, extraordinary things happen.

This was confirmed by independent filmmaker Taylor Morden, who after talking with several colleagues who, like him, were in mandatory confinement in the United States, devised a plan to unite moviegoers.

With the name “Project 88”, the Oregon director summoned online all those fans of Back to the Future 2 to recreate the film from their homes, one scene at a time.

“Shortly after the quarantine started here in the United States, I wanted to do a collaborative project with more people, from our homes, so I was hanging around that idea until this project occurred to me.

“I’m a big fan of Back to the Future 2, and I picked that movie because of the hovercraft. No other movie has them! Hence, the hardest part was dividing the original tape into 88 individual scenes to give to people,” Morden explains. , in exclusive.

The call was opened to everyone. The main requirement was to be able to deliver the recreation of the chosen scene in a maximum of one week, regardless of the technique used.

The only immovable thing would be the original dialogues. From there on out, the imagination was the limit. “One of the best things about this project was that people were forced to be creative, because they couldn’t leave home to buy accessories or clothing. They literally had to figure out what they had close at hand, and boy did they do it!

“We received all the scenes very quickly, from nine different countries. The ones that participated the most were Canada, Mexico and the United States, but we also had scenes from the United Kingdom, Denmark, Argentina and Costa Rica,” said the director, who edited the final product. .

The result is a remake made by fans, recreated almost frame by frame and where families act with everything and latex masks and gloves; Children play “Doc” and Marty, with animated snippets, in stop-motion, with puppets, socks, and even fruit!

“The scene recreated with bananas was the one that surprised me the most, because I never imagined it. And the ones I liked the most were where young children participated, who learned the dialogues and did what they should at home, with kitchen utensils.

“The special thing about the project is that people were able to do something fun from home, in the midst of all the chaos. It was cathartic, I think, because it made us feel connected, regardless of the country we come from, despite the isolation.”

This peculiar remake was launched on Wednesday on the Project 88 YouTube channel and in one day 5,500 people had already seen it, in addition to becoming a trend in networks.

“People were asked to recreate the original music in their scenes, because we cannot use it for copyright, so the final product is really very peculiar.

“I learned that Robert Zemeckis (director of the saga) already saw it, liked it and said it was very cool. Two original actors even make cameos on the project. It has been a once in a lifetime experience, I don’t know if it will be repeated in the future”.

“At this time of crisis I think people want to see something fun, and if they can also participate in the process, the experience becomes much richer.” Taylor Morden, filmmaker.

