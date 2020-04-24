The singer has not remained silent before what she considered a case of shameless greed

Taylor Swift

Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer / . for InStyle

Taylor Swift attacked this Thursday Big Machine Label Group, his old record label and with which it has a long history of controversy, for publishing his album live without your authorization.

According to the singer’s version, This new album is made up of songs that she performed live in 2008 and that the label has titled “Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008”.

Swift ensures that, although in the streaming services it will appear as edited in 2017actually this album has been released for the first time now and clarified that she does not agree with this release.

“I want to thank my fans for letting me know that my old record label is going to release an ‘album’ tonight (Swift quotes) of my live performances ”, wrote today in Instagram.

“This recording is from a radio performance in 2008 from when I was 18 (…). I’m always honest with you guys about this kind of thing so I just wanted to tell you that this release doesn’t have my approval ”, added.

“In my opinion it is just another case of shameless greed in the times of the coronavirus. In bad taste, but very evident ”, Hill.

Its about umpteenth confrontation between Swift and Big Machine Label, which was acquired in 2019 for about $ 300 million for Scooter Braun, who has worked as a representative for artists like Kanye West, Ariana Grande or Justin Bieber.

Because of the usual entanglements and troubles in the music industry, Swift does not own the rights to his first five albums, that belong to Big Machine Label.

For this reason, Swift, who has accused Braun of harassing her and whom he has defined as “manipulative”, announced last year that, to recover his music, he intends re-record their first five albums: “Taylor Swift” (2006), “Fearless” (2008), “Red” (2012), “1989” (2014) and “reputation” (2017).

.