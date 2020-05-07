Iniesta, in the action of the goal against Chelsea that qualified Barça for the 2009 Champions League final Dylan Martinez / .

Every May 6, for 11 years now, footballing Spain returns to Stamford Bridge divided into two large groups for reasons of faith. Barcelona is nostalgic, ready to remember one of the most exciting moments in its history, but also a wide sector of Real Madrid, let’s say 100%, determined to pour water on the wine and reconstruct the story of the great feat to ensure a better digestion. The data provided by the Google search engine certifies the colossal effort of the seconds and their victory by a landslide in this kind of eternal meta-match: while the term Iniestazo has to settle for some meritorious 112,000 results, the last name Ovrebo rises to an impressive 186,000 , both approximately. For once, and without precedent, we can say that hard work gets its just reward.

Before all this, the game that had given the most to talk about in the history of our football could well have been Spain-Italy of the 94th World Cup. It is difficult to know, of course, but that controversy lasted for so long that Luis Enrique he seemed to suffer a perpetual hemorrhage, unable to erase from our minds that image as iconic as it was painful. The Asturian would hang up his boots ten years later, he would take his time training the Barça affiliate, Roma, Celta … And still in 2015, when we saw him appear in the center of the Berlin Olympic Stadium, ready to hug. With Leo Messi after winning the coveted Champions League, we were afraid that he would lose everything with blood and tears, forever a slave to his own history. There was much talk about that incident, so much so that in 2007 the Cordovan band Deneuve released their fourth studio album and titled it precisely like this: El nudge of Tassotti.

But there was another reason – much more prosaic, by the way – to return again and again to the memory of that party: the two Spains, the monster with two heads, the inevitable polarization that reigns in this country since it is no longer known. Supported in sadness by the elimination as the only tangible link, the two sides insisted on prolonging, per saecula saeculorum, the war unleashed through the airwaves by the two great colossi of sports radio at that time: José María García and José Ramón de la Morena. The defeat became punishment for some and reinforcement for others, so stubborn in supporting and opposing Javier Clemente that he would not cease to be the Spanish coach par excellence or when he replaced Paul Le Guen on the bench in Cameroon, just a year earlier. that Andrés Iniesta and Tom Henning Ovrebo replaced him as new epicenters of the national football debate.

We all return to Stamford Bridge every May 6 because football, like life, only seems to have a memory for weddings, funerals and irreversible enmities between great family clans. We are so obsessed with the majestic goal from La Mancha and the penalties claimed from the Norwegian referee that nobody talks about the incredible anomaly, the true historical fact that the eyes of half the world had the privilege to contemplate that night: it was the only time, as a coach but also as a player, that we saw Pep Guardiola run without his explosiveness being canceled by the VAR.