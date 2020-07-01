The coronavirus has altered the normal functioning of all social spheres and even in the new normal it has become necessary to establish action plans that are adapted at all times to the situation that the country is going through. In this sense, The Community of Madrid has drawn up a list of measures for face-to-face return to classrooms starting in September based on four different possible scenarios.

The evolution of the disease in the region will dictate the scenario that is applied. In any case, the community chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso will promote the use of new technologies, offering training on these tools to students and families, among other measures. In addition, special emphasis will be placed on the necessary compliance with basic hygiene and sanitary regulations.

Scenario 1

This scenario contemplates a situation of normality similar to that currently experienced. The basic hygiene and sanitary measures of prevention would be accompanied by the signage and staggered organization of entrances and exits. In addition, the centers would have the figure of a COVID-19 coordinator.

Also, in this scenario, online courses for teachers would be developed “on preventive health measures, training for students and families in the use of digital technologies for educational purposes and training for students to attend to the emotional balance of the post-COVID19 student,” according to the statement. the document of the Community of Madrid.

Regarding the organization of the classes, the stages of First Infantile Cycle (0-3 years), Second Infantile Cycle (3-6 years) and Primary would not have changes, since the ratios of students by classes are met, so they would be established by stable groups of coexistence. For his part, ESO, Bachillerato, FP and Adult Education students will have daily face-to-face classes, with masks when the safety distance cannot be kept.

In the case of students from 1st to 4th of ESO, schools may teach certain subjects online. Meanwhile, those of Baccalaureate, FP and Adults will be encouraged that the centers take advantage of the educational project ‘One of five online’, in which the students will study the subjects one day a week telematically and within their usual schedule.

Scenario 2

This scenario would apply if the evolution of the pandemic worsens with respect to the current situation. The plan includes at this stage the elimination of breaks and the closure of dining rooms, in addition to avoiding the increase in transport routes.

In the First Childhood Cycle (0-3 years) the coexistence groups of 20 students would be maintained unless the health authorities limited that number, in which case, the attendance of students whose parents could not telework would be established. In the Second Cycle for Children (3-6 years old), meanwhile, the number of students per classroom would be reduced based on two criteria: the interpersonal distance of 1.5 meters or the creation of groups of stable coexistence of 20 students.

The Madrid plan also stipulates the flexibility of schedules and subjects to reduce the time of stay in the centers, especially from 4th to 6th grade of Primary. This measure would be accompanied by the incentive of telematic educational activity.

For Secondary, Baccalaureate and Adult Education students, the centers will guarantee attendance between one third and one half of the weekly schedule. In the case of Special Education, the presence of students will be limited depending on whether or not they suffer from some type of disease or clinical picture associated with their disability.

Scenario 3

This scenario contemplates the possibility that the pandemic had become uncontrolled, causing a new confinement to be decreed. Online classes would be the methodology that would be imposed in a general way in this situation, except in the First Childhood Cycle (0-3 years), where they would be suspended.

In the Second Cycle for Children (3-6 years), the teachers and tutors would connect regularly with the students, although without the usual schedule that they had set. In addition, the tasks would be voluntary and the tutor would periodically contact the parents of the students.

For his part, Primary, Secondary, Baccalaureate, FP and Adult Education students would have online classes daily, although making matters and schedules more flexible. In the case of Special Education, the usual schedules would not apply and the classes will also be conducted electronically.

Scenario 4

This situation would apply if the coronavirus threat had disappeared and there are no longer risks for the population. In this scenario of absolute normality however, the improvements achieved in distance education and the digitization of classrooms would be maintained.