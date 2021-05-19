Back to school CDMX: How likely are infections in schools?

CDMX will return to face-to-face classes on June 7: how common are outbreaks in schools and what should we learn from other countries?

On the morning of May 19, Mexico City announced the return to face-to-face classes as of June 7. The scheme contemplated for the capital is based on the rstudent discharge voluntarily and staggered, according to the capacity of the classrooms in each educational establishment.

The Federal Educational Authority of Mexico City (AEFCDMX) presented a scheme based on three groups: while the first and second will alternate days from Monday to Thursday to go to school, a third group with students who require further reinforcement will attend on Fridays .

According to the AEFCDMX, there will be three filters to avoid contagion from students, while the use of face masks will be mandatory and in the case of a confirmed contagion of COVID-19, classes will be suspended for 15 days.

And although the Ministry of Health has stressed that the schools will not be places of contagion, the uncertainty of how safe it is to return to face-to-face classes – in addition to the increase in mobility represented by the transfer to educational centers – will be a recurring theme in the coming months.

How safe is it to return to face-to-face classes?

According to Brandon Guthrie, Professor of Health and Epidemiology at the University of Washington, evidence of infections occurring in schools in the United States shows that less than 1% of school-age children have had COVID-19, despite the fact that they have attended face-to-face classes:

“Although there have been school outbreaks, the most have been small-scale. Transmission from an infected student to others in the home or community has been rare“He explains to The Conversation about how safe it is to return to face-to-face classes.

Guthrie also takes into account current – but not definitive – evidence that minimizes the likelihood that school-age children are capable of transmitting the virus to other older children and adults.

Furthermore, the epidemiologist suggests that the combination of use of face masks, social distancing, teacher vaccination and the staff working in educational centers and the protocol implementation they are key points to make the school a safe place with the least risk of contagion; however, there is no magic formula for how safe each educational environment is.

Back to school, a controversial topic worldwide

One of the most controversial cases in this regard is that of France. On March 16, 2020, the French government decided to permanently close schools in the face of the first wave of COVID-19; however, in June of the same year, most of them gradually reopened their doors.

The measure was considered a triumph by the French government and is proudly presumed to the rest of the nations of the European Union. Unlike other countries such as the United Kingdom, where face-to-face classes have been partially or totally stopped for 27 weeks, or Italy with 38 weeks, in France schools reopened after 11 weeks.

However, not everything has been a success in France: since June 2020, schools have had to deal with thousands of closings since then, in the presence of outbreaks in different educational centers.

At the end of March, the escalation of infections in France warned of the arrival of a third wave; However the government avoided closing schoolss. It was not until March 31, that the country again reached 30 thousand infections a day, that Emmanuel Macron announced the third national confinement and the total closure of educational centers.

A swing of uncertainty, closings and reopens

A week before, they registered 11,272 partial school closings Before the confirmation of at least one case in each campus and in mid-March, the crossfire between the Ministry of Education and some of the most respected scientists in France who demanded to reconsider the opening of schools in the country reached one of its highest points :

Just two weeks before the peak of the third wave, epidemiologist Dominique Costagliola of the National Institute of Health and Medical Research called the government notion that infections do not occur in schools as an “idiocy”, Explaining that reproducing these statements creates a false sense of security.

After the third confinement, in mid-May the educational centers gradually reopen their doors to a wave of criticism and mistrust since the last closure.

On this occasion, the plan of the Ministry of Education includes 64 million tests to detect COVID-19 in educational personnel and students, in addition to saliva tests in preschool and elementary school. According to France 24, the deployment represents some 600 thousand weekly tests only for schools that will cover less than 10% of students; however, some critical voices warn that it might not be enough.

The situation in Latin America

The American continent is the region where schools have stopped for more weeks since the start of the pandemic: only in USA until March 29, 2021, the face-to-face classes have been detained 52 weeks (continental record), followed by Panama and Bolivia (51 weeks), while Argentina, Honduras and Costa Rica (50 weeks) hold the third place.

Of the aforementioned countries with the most missed classes, only Panama and Honduras keep schools completely closed. The others have reopened face-to-face activities in a partial and progressive scheme.

In the case of Mexico, UNESCO It is estimated that 48 weeks of face-to-face classes have been missed, affecting 37.5 million students.

In addition to Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, Uruguay, Honduras and Panama keep schools closed due to COVID-19, while in Argentina, which is going through the most serious moment since the beginning of the pandemic with more than 35 thousand new cases daily, the return to schools is also a controversial debate:

While President Alberto Fernández decreed a series of measures that include the total closure of educational centers to stop the second wave of infections, the mayor of Buenos Aires leads a movement to maintain face-to-face classes in the capital.

