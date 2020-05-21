The newspapers “A Bola” and “Record” highlighted the return of activities at Ninho do Urubu

Coach Jorge Jesus returned to command Flamengo’s activities at Ninho do Urubu this week, and Portuguese newspapers echoed the club’s decision, which contradicts the recommendations of the City Hall and the Government of Rio de Janeiro. The agencies did not authorize the return of training amid the growing number of cases and victims of coronavirus in the state at this time.

Coach Jorge Jesus has been attending Ninho do Urubu (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

The newspapers “A Bola” and “Record” published articles on the subject on Thursday, in which they cited the images made by TV Globo, of players and members of Jorge Jesus’ technical commission on two of the CT lawns.

– Although Marcelo Crivella, mayor of Rio de Janeiro, only gave authorization to clubs in the city to carry out physiotherapy work, Jorge Jesus guided this Wednesday morning, another work session at Ninho do Urubu – wrote the newspaper “The ball”.

– The activities considered "non-essential" are suspended until May 25, but Mengão will not stop – the daily "Record" highlighted in the subtitle.

