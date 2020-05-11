Gerard Piqué Telematically participated in El Partidazo de Movistar, where Javier Tebas was also present. Both of them They talked about the return of Spanish football in the coming month of June.

Doubts

«Everything is well explained from the first moment. Our club has informed us very well of all the tests and we have started training and today we rested and tomorrow again. We are comfortable. It is different, the experience is better to train in a group but you have to adapt ».

Retake the League

Thebes must have devoted hours to the subject. All precautionary measures are welcome, there are people who are afraid or respect the virus and it is important that everyone knows the protocol and abides by it. Everyone’s safety is in everyone’s hands and if we do it, it must go well. ”

Finish the League

“There are many interests. I understand La Liga’s interest in starting this because there is a lot of money at stake. Playing without public does not like anyone, but it is what it is and is that or not finish the League. Although we are leaders, it would be quite ugly. What the League is doing makes perfect sense. Hopefully it goes well and there are no infected. I listened to Javier on the 12th, it would be good, that we have been standing for a long time without friendlies as in preseason. I would take more into account that we are better prepared to avoid injuries and that there is more spectacle. If I can contribute my grain of sand, a few more days of training could not hurt us ».

Concentration

“This is a delicate subject for the players. Despite all the measures, this is a bit, for the player, too much. I understand the League, but for the players who follow the protocol and we are not going to get infected or at least try not to, not being at home with the family is hard. The fact of being concentrated we would not be with them and that this is avoided or reduced we would appreciate it ».

Messi

“We are very little in contact because we train in different fields and we do not cross paths. I talk to him about other things, but I haven’t seen him or train him ».

Davis cup

“There is a lot of uncertainty. We try to be aware of everything that the CSD and the Government say, to know if we can put people in the Caja Mágica, I see it a bit pessimistic because a Davis without people is difficult. Let’s see, there are different opinions and nobody is sure now that it has to be behind closed doors. As the days go by we will have more information. It is complicated, but prepared in case we end up organizing it ».

Win the league

Hopefully we can celebrate. It is difficult to think of a celebration without touching but hopefully in July we will be in a different situation and if we win we can celebrate it.