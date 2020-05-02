Back in Rio de Janeiro, where he landed at the end of this Saturday night after spending more than a month in Portugal, coach Jorge Jesus is now waiting for the resumption of training at Flamengo. The coach made stops in Recife and Campinas before stepping in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Jorge Jesus said that he returned to the “eye of the hurricane”, referring to the large number of cases of the new coronavirus in Brazil and was eager to return to command the red-black team.

Back in Rio after a vacation, Jorge Jesus is waiting for Flamengo’s training to resume.

Photo: Playback / Fla TV / Estadão

“We will see what the authorities will determine about when the teams can return to training. They are workers like all other workers. Players have some advantages that other professionals do not have, as an accompaniment, they can do tests, work outdoors,” he said. the technician in an interview with FlaTV on arrival in Rio.

“We have to be careful. We have to realize that this (covid-19) is not a joke. I was asked in Portugal if I was going to get into the eye of the hurricane when I returned to Rio. This is not a problem. We are going to do our day schedule a day, “added the Portuguese, who has an open future, since his contract, which expires in June, has not yet been renewed.

During the nearly 40 days he was quarantined in Lisbon, Jesus revealed that he repeatedly reviewed the games of the conquests of the Brazilian Championship and Copa Libertadores. The Portuguese said he did not study football during confinement, but watched the matches as a form of leisure.

“Portuguese televisions played many games not only of the Brasileirão, but of the Libertadores, Mundial. In the final of the Libertadores I saw three or four times. I didn’t see football as work, but with a spectator”, he pointed out.

There is still no definition as to the return of training and competitions. Flamengo wants to resume activities at CT Ninho do Urubu soon and should conduct tests of the covid-19 on all players, coaching staff and football department employees.

