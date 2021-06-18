Back in Poland with Lewandowski

06/18/2021 at 10:24 PM CEST

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski is not the same as Bayern Munich’s. To a certain extent logical because the power of the Central European team is not the same as that of the Bavarian giant, but it is striking that it fails to make a difference with its country. The own ‘Lewa’ admitted it before the European appointment, has a nailed thorn and in view of his performance in the first party against Slovakia, he has not yet been able to remove it.

In their country they are worried and hope that their great figure will emerge against Spain, because another defeat would leave them practically eliminated. The coach, Paulo Sousa, came out yesterday to the passage of criticism from the local media and threw a ‘flip’ on his gunner. “You focus on the individual aspects, on what the player does with the ball, but he did a lot more things. He worked harder than normal considering we were with ten players & rdquor;, he assured.

Thorn nailed

The truth is this is his fourth big appointment at the national team level and in the previous three he did not show his extraordinary power of filmmaking. He scored a goal in Euro 2012 – against Greece, but Poland was KO in the league – and another in 2016, precisely in the defeat in the quarterfinals on penalties against champion Portugal. But significant was his poor role in the World Cup in Russia. It was left blank and Poland was eliminated at the first exchange.

Numbers that contrast with its effectiveness, here yes, in the qualifying and friendly phases. But beware that Spain cannot be trusted. The ‘Golden Boot’ can resurface at any time and do a wreck.