With LaLiga football finally returning to our lives after 93 empty days – crunch time is among us.

So what’s the state of play regarding the title race, European places and relegation battle?

We’ve broken everything down for you.

The title

Despite the close attention of Seville, there are undoubtedly the two title contenders.

Barcelona

Real Madrid

Barcelona

Barcelona were poor under Ernesto Valverde and haven’t looked convincing under Quique Setién but they are somehow two points clear at the top with 11 games left to play.

Fixtures against Sevilla and Atlético Madrid present potential banana skins but with Luis Suárez returning and Lionel Messi as brilliant as ever, they will fancy their chances.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been fairly consistent this season but endured a poor spell of form pre-lockdown, losing to Levante and Real Betis. However, they did beat Barça in between.

Their fixture list is also favorable and with Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Gareth Bale resuming full training, Zinedine Zidane certainly isn’t lacking firepower.

Champions League places

Seville

Real society

Getafe

Atletico Madrid

Seville are our favorites for Champions League football having enjoyed a strong season under Julen Lopetegui, with Lucas Ocampos and Sergio Reguilón welcome additions to the squad.

But what about the chasing pack?

Athletic have looked a shadow of their usual selves in sixth but could their dramatic Champions League win at Anfield inspire them towards a strong finish?

Real society boast an extremely youthful, vibrant squad lead by Martin Ødegaard and Mikel Oyarzabal, however their inexperience could bet against them during pressure moments.

Nobody expected Getafe to be challenging for Europe nine months ago yet here we are! Bordalás-ball has taken the top flight by storm but their Europa League exploits could distract their domestic form.

Relegation battle

Eibar

Celtic vigo

Majorca

Leganes

Sitting just two points above the relegation zone, Eibar have their work cut out with Real Madrid and Sevilla still to play. There is no margin for error.

Celtic vigo are a top-flight mainstay but can already smell the Segundo in 17th place. To avoid the drop, big contributions will be needed from Iago Aspas and Santi Mina having scored just 22 goals all season.

Majorca have enjoyed a memorable first season back in LaLiga, but face Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Sevilla and Atlético Madrid in their final 11 fixtures. It doesn’t look good.

We mentioned Celta scoring 22 goals so far this term, Leganes are the only team to better that statistic with 21. Not to mention they won just one of their previous five games pre-lockdown.