She came back – and if it depends on the executives’ promise, now it is to stay. One of the brands that helped Brazil understand what a cell phone was, Nokia starts again this Sunday, 3, its trajectory in the national market. As of this date, Nokia 2.3 starts to be sold in the country, a smartphone that carries the Finnish brand and bets on price (R $ 900) and nostalgia to return to occupy the pockets of Brazilians. But this is a Nokia that has changed a lot, showing that not everything is the same as it was before.

Sold for R $ 900, Nokia 2.3 represents the brand’s return to Brazil

Photo: HMD Global / Press Release / Estadão

A pioneer in the cell phone market, with models such as “the snake game phone” (Nokia 5110) or the “Matrix movie banana phone” (Nokia 8110), the Finnish brand has had a tumultuous path in recent years. In 2013, Nokia’s mobile device division was purchased by Microsoft. Shortly thereafter, with the failure of the Windows Phone operating system against rivals Android (from Google) and iOS (from Apple), the area was put aside by the company founded by Bill Gates.

At the end of 2016, by contract, the rights to the “Nokia” brand returned to the Finnish company, which remained a manufacturer of technology for telecommunications. The company then relinquished the use of the brand to HMD Global, a company recently founded by former Nokia employees to make Android-powered smartphones worldwide. Since February 2017, HMD Global has launched devices in more than 50 countries, including several markets in Latin America.

Now, Brazil’s turn has come. “It is a strategic country for us. It is a private market, so we need to learn the processes little by little and make adaptations”, says Juan Olano, portfolio director at HMD Global for the Americas, in an interview with state. According to the report, the plan was for the premiere to take place a little earlier, but the progress of the process was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, HMD has a strong partner: the local manufacturer Multilaser that will take care of the distribution of the devices to stores across the country, especially after the period of social isolation has passed. “It is a partner that brings us important capillarity, especially in physical retail, where we need to be to be known,” says Junior Favaro, director of marketing and sales at HMD Global in Brazil – and also a Nokia veteran here. He bets on the sales power of Mother’s Day, a strong date for the sale of smartphones, to draw attention to his product.

Bet

With a suggested retail price of R $ 900, Nokia 2.3 is one of Nokia’s simplest smartphones. “The first number of each model shows his family, and the more equipped the device is. The second number is the generation, which explains that he is the fourth generation of his family”, explains Olano.

With a 6.2-inch screen, dual-lens rear camera and 32 GB of storage, in addition to a 4,000 mAh battery, it has interesting specifications that can mess with the entry-level smartphone category, the most popular price range in Brazil . According to figures from consultancy IDC Brasil for the year 2019, 48.5% of the 45.5 million devices sold in the country last year cost between R $ 700 and R $ 1.1 thousand.

Initially, Nokia 2.3 will arrive in Brazil imported, but the company does not rule out making models here in the near future. Outside, it costs US $ 130 (around R $ 700). “We try to bring the right price to the Brazilian market,” says Olano. Without going into details or making promises, the executives of HMD Global also claim that they intend to have other models and price ranges in the country by the end of the year.

“We are going to have a larger portfolio,” says Favaro. Abroad, the company even has high-end devices and even anticipates trends – last year, for example, it launched the first smartphone with five lenses in the rear camera, the Nokia 9 Pureview, sold abroad starting at US $ 700 .

In addition to smartphones, HMD has also launched “retro” versions of Nokia’s classic devices, such as those already cited “from the snake” and the “Matrix movie”. Equipped with the KaiOS operating system, with 4G and WhatsApp rights, the devices are considered simple cell phones (feature phones) and have prices below US $ 100. Asked by the report if the models will also arrive in Brazil, the executives avoided talking about the theme.

Juan Olano says coronavirus delayed Nokia’s re-launch in Brazil

Photo: HMD Global / Press Release / Estadão

Dispute

The challenges of HMD Global here, however, will be great. The first will be to try to capture a place in the sun in the Brazilian market, in which two brands – Samsung and Motorola – have been responsible for at least 60% of sales of devices in the country, if not more than that. Meanwhile, a second group, formed by LG, Asus and, since last year, Huawei and Xiaomi, fights outside, competing with the leaders in one attribute: price. “There is a large portion of Brazilian consumers who are not loyal to a brand, but are looking for the best possible price to have a good screen, camera or battery”, says Eduardo Pellanda, professor at PUC-RS.

In the expert’s view, Nokia’s major rival in the country will be Motorola. “Both companies have a strong brand in the hands of a new owner and are guided by well-built and cost-effective cell phones,” he says. For Favaro, from HMD, the consolidation of the market “does not prevent us from competing with big brands.”

For the professor at PUC-RS, however, starting with the cheaper handset market may not be the best strategy for HMD here in Brazil. “The public that is nostalgic for Nokia devices has greater purchasing power, even to be able to have had a cell phone years ago. It is not the same audience that seeks an entry-level smartphone,” he says. For Ranjit Atwal, research director at consultancy Gartner, the low-cost market has yet another problem: it is a category where the price imposes itself even more as a priority for the consumer, who can sometimes neglect specifications or innovations in favor of a product by which he can pay. “It is an extremely competitive market”, he says.

Pellanda, from PUC-RS, also has doubts if the Brazilian consumer will believe that the ‘new Nokia’ will inherit, in the consumer’s preference, the attributes that made the Finnish stand out in the country, such as the durability of the devices and the resistance of the batteries – during the 2000s, images on the internet became popular with jokes about the infinite duration of the charge and the device’s ability to stay working even if falling from great heights or even being thrown on the street.

For Atwal, from Gartner, the coronavirus pandemic brings an extra obstacle to the challenge of HMD Global here: the size of consumers’ pockets. “In the midst of a crisis like this, people are looking to spend less – and because of that, it will take time to change their cell phones,” he says. “And when these people need to change their cell phones, they will want to bet on insurance. If the price is the same, they will not want to experiment with a brand that has recently been on the market,” he says. In other words: nothing guarantees that, even with Nokia arriving at the gate of Brazil again, consumers will be willing to ‘smile’ at it again.

See too:

See how Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant works

.