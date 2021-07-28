Back home: everything you need to know about the New York megaconcert – El Sol de México

Thanks to the mass vaccination in the United States, various activities have returned under a new normal and for example, the next mega-concert that New York has prepared to welcome all those who love this city.

Date, time and where to see “We Love NYC”

The event, titled “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert,” will be on August 21 at 5 pm in iconic Central Park, Mayor Bill de Blasio reported.

The concert will last 3 hours but only vaccinated people will be able to attend, so the use of masks will not be required.

Tickets will be free and will be available from next Monday on the page www.homecoming2021.com

It will be exclusively on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español where you can enjoy its transmission.

Megaconcert poster

Music figures such as Patti Smith, Carlos Santana and the group The Killers star in the poster for the mega-concert in the Big Apple.

Likewise, it will feature the participation of Bruce Springsteen, Rob Thomas, Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson and a long list of figures from the entertainment world, who will be in front of almost 60 thousand spectators.

“This is going to be a historic and monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans. This is a celebration of our city, of every working family that faced incredible challenges in the past year and overcame them,” said the Mayor.

Clive Davis, will be the producer of the event

Celebrated music producer Clive Davis will host the event alongside Live Nation, the giant of live entertainment.

It should be noted that although 80% of the tickets are free, some VIP tickets will also go on sale.

This is the first time that the city has held an event of such magnitude after the hard blow it suffered due to the pandemic, however, thanks to its vaccination campaign, the great metropolis is reactivating its local economy and tourism.