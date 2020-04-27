By Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton

Apr 27 (.) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to take charge of the country on Monday with the biggest dilemma of his mandate: how to lift the confinement of the coronavirus, which has paralyzed large sectors of the British economy, without triggering a second wave deadly outbreak.

Johnson, 55, is back in Downing Street for almost a month after testing positive for COVID-19, which incapacitated the prime minister, endangering his life.

Your inbox is full to bursting. Your government, your party and your scientific advisers are divided on how and when the world’s fifth largest economy should work, albeit on a limited basis.

“He will be in the pilot seat again as we speak, continuing his work,” said Edward Argar, secretary of state for health. “He is looking forward to coming back and is full of energy, as expected.”

Johnson plans to chair the daily government meeting on the emergency response to COVID-19 on Monday, Argar said, adding, however, that it was still too early to lift confinement.

Johnson’s deputy Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said the social distancing will continue for some time. He also said Johnson was “impatient to take action.”

The United Kingdom is among the most affected European states, with more than 20,732 hospital deaths as of Saturday.

Furthermore, the tightest shutdown in peacetime history has left the economy facing what is arguably the deepest recession in three centuries and with the largest accumulation of debt since World War II.

Early in the outbreak, Johnson resisted imposing drastic confinement, but then changed course when projections showed that a quarter of a million people could die in the UK.

Since confinement was imposed on March 23, your government has come under fire from opposition parties and some doctors for the UK’s limited testing capacity and the lack of protective equipment for some health workers.

(Additional information Estelle Shirbon; written by Guy Faulconbridge; edited by Michael Holden and Toby Chopra; translated by Aida Peláez in the Gdansk newsroom)