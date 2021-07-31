Bachelorette Katie Thurston Shuts Down Trolls Over Lingerie Pic

Katie Thurston has been living her best life over on Instagram and posting a ton of glam pics as her season of The Bachelorette wraps up — including one of herself wearing some chic lingerie. And she looks amazing! But naturally, because ugh the internet, several people have taken it upon themselves to voice their opinions in her comments — and she understandably isn’t here for it.

In response to one follower who wrote “Sexy but I just feel this isn’t you,” Katie reportedly responded, “Would you feel better if this was a bikini and I was laying in sand? Because it’s no different.”

And in response to another follower who posted “Someone did not find a husband,” Katie wrote, “Correct. There typically isn’t a wedding at the end.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Katie also got a ton of support for the photo, including a thirsty comment from former fan-favorite Bachelorette contestant Michael Allio, who posted “Can’t say what I’d like to 🔥😳🔥,” prompting the internet to spiral. Note: his comment was deleted, but you can see it this way.

QUICK BREAK TO SAY: SPOILERS AHEAD

Katie’s season of The Bachelorette is wrapping up in just a few weeks, and if you want spoilers on what’s going to happen, hello and welcome! According to Reality Steve, Katie ends up with Blake Moynes and yes — they’re engaged. But there’s also some major drama in store with Greg Grippo, who apparently gets into a blowout argument with Katie about her dating other men. It’s almost like … he didn’t realize … he was on a reality show with two dozen other contestants? Truly wild! Spoilers can sometimes be wrong, of course, so we’ll all have to wait to see what happens over on The Bachelorette.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io