Bachelorette Clare Crawley Updates Fans on Explant Surgery

Clare Crawley is recovering from a recent surgery to remove her breast implants, and says she feels amazing. The former Bachelorette star has been dealing with ongoing health issues, and made the personal choice to remove her implants and prioritize her health.

Posting an update on Instagram, Clare said “Surgery is officially done + I am on the road to healing!”

She went on to thank her doctors, and added, “It wasn’t an easy decision, but they truly are the most compassionate team who truly want to help women like me heal from BII (Breast Implant Illness). On top of that, having the overwhelming support and love from family and friends has just meant the world to me😭 ❤️. Having you all give me a boost when my brain has slipped into moments of doubt, lifted me up. And so I will truly continue to pass It on to anyone else who needs to hear this… our body shape does not define us or make us any less lovable or worthy. We are perfectly made just the way we are. “

Clare previously opened up to fans about her decision to get explant surgery, saying a scan showed she has pockets of fluid behind her implants which have been putting stress on her body.

Clare’s boyfriend, Dale Moss, offered his support on the post, saying “So proud of you for sharing this love. I know this wasn’t easy but will help so many other women going through what you’ve been experiencing. I love you & with you every step of the way❤️. “

So glad Clare is feeling happy and healthy post-surgery!

