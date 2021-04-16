Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Are Married

Back in August 2020, Raven explained that she had hoped to walk down the aisle sooner rather than later. But like many, the coronavirus pandemic halted their plans.

While speaking on iHeartRadio’s Help! I Suck at Dating podcast spinoff What a Girl Wants, the reality TV personality revealed she and Adam changed their ceremony’s date multiple times.

“Anyone who is a bride right now,” she told her co-host Alexis Waters, “I feel for because I’m also a bride and I have postponed my wedding not once, not twice but three times and you know what? We even had to change a fourth date, but we didn’t even send invitations out for that. “

“It’s just been really crazy because we had this master grand plan that we were going to get married in May,” she continued, “that we were going to travel the world this summer and when fall hits, we were going to start a family . “

Raven confessed she was more disheartened about having to put her baby plans on hold.

“I kind of have a little bit of sadness. Is that weird?” she asked, adding, “Now that it’s about to be fall, I’m just kind of like sad because I had this master plan that I was going to get pregnant right away and in 2021 we were going to have a baby but that’s not the case. “