Bachelor Nation’s Heather Martin and Ivan Hall Spark Romance Rumors

Heather martin and Ivan Hall didn’t find love on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, but it looks like they’re having better luck in the real world.

A source exclusively tells E! News that Ivan, who appeared on Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, flew to San Diego over the weekend to celebrate Spencer Robertson‘s 31st birthday. Spencer also competed for Tayshia’s affection on season 16, having joined the show when she took over for Clare crawley in week five.

Spencer just so happens to be from La Jolla, Calif. which is just a hop, skip and a jump from Heather’s hometown of Carlsbad. Naturally, the source says that Ivan and Heather “met up,” adding, “They were spotted at Maverick’s Beach Club on Friday night and looked really cute together.”

And though Ivan hails from Dallas, Tex., The insider shares this isn’t just a one-time hangout. “They hope to see each other again sometime,” the source says.

The news about their night out on the town comes after fans noticed the two reality TV stars started following each other on Instagram.