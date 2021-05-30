Bachelor Nation Star Caila Quinn Marries Nick Burrello

Caila quinn is a married lady!

On May 29, the season 20 Bachelor alum — who vied for the heart of Ben Higgins—said “I do” to Nick Burrello, her fiancé of more than a year, in a stunning ceremony.

She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her new husband, writing in the caption, “There are no words to describe how magical this day was. I am overwhelmed by all the love from our guests, hard work from our talented vendors , and special moments with my best friend. Thank you to everyone who made this day possible! We will cherish this day for the rest of our lives !! “

Caila wore a strapless gown with a lace bodice, while Nick sported a black tux with a matching black bow tie.

Members of Bachelor Nation gushed over Caila’s big day. Olivia caridi wrote in the comments of her pic, “The greatest night / weekend ever. We love you both so much !!” Bachelor producer Julia LaPlaca added, “Stunning. Congrats.” Sharleen joynt wrote, “YESSSS the most magical day! And @stephaniesunderland this was damn impressive turnaround time !!”