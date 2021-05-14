‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7 News, Cast, Premiere Date, Location

We have a good * checks calendar * MONTH until summer officially arrives, which means the producers at ABC are hard at work making sure Bachelor in Paradise actually happens this year. Yes, the 2020 BiP season was scrapped because we were smack-dab in the middle of the pandemic, but now that there’s light at the end of the tunnel, a new season is officially on the way!

Since BiP’s arrival is imminent, it’s time for a deep dive to figure out everything we know about the upcoming seventh season. Sink your teeth into the deets below. TOnd JSYK: There are major spoilers ahead! Obvi!

There’s Officially a Premiere Date!

BiP announced it will return on August 16 on ABC, just in time for you to kiss summer 2021 goodbye.

Filming Begins in June

In a spoiler post, Reality Steve revealed that Bachelor in Paradise is set to start filming this summer in between Katie Thurston’s and Michelle Young’s seasons of The Bachelorette. “Bachelor in Paradise will film per usual in June at a location that hasn’t been announced yet and will begin airing after Katie’s season is done airing, per usual,” Steve wrote.

We Know at Least One Contestant

In January, ABC exec Rob Mills decided to treat fans to one nugget of info and confirmed that Joe Park, MD, who competed on Tayshia Adams’ and Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, will be on the show — yay!

“We’ve got ourselves a vaccinated Paradisian !!” Mills wrote, retweeting a post about Joe receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. As a reminder, Joe was was eliminated in the top 16 of The Bachelorette, so now he has a shot (ha) at finding love on BiP!

Sorry to break it to ya, but the rest of the season 7 cast members of Bachelor in Paradise have yet to be announced. But! A bunch of Bachelor Nation people have been hanging out together in similar locations as if filming for the show has already started, according to Mike Johnson:

But the Show Is Having Trouble With Casting

Even though Dr. Joe Park has said a big YES to the show, not everyone is feeling the franchise. According to an E! News report, some Bachelor Nation stars are declining spots in Paradise in the wake of the recent racism controversy and Chris Harrison’s response.

“Casting has begun and some members of the Bachelor Nation are apprehensive to sign up,” one source said. “Some are wondering what direction the season will take and are curious if it will strictly focus on contestants falling in love.”

A second source said, “They have put out several asks to Bachelor veterans. Many people are declining due to the current state of Bachelor Nation. A lot of people are removing themselves from the franchise. “

The current state of the cast is unknown, but the outlet’s sources added that ABC is “hoping to get Blake Horstmann and Tia Booth” on board ASAP.

The Filming Location Is TBD

Again, we’re gonna have to wait for this info since Reality Steve doesn’t have any tips yet. If the past seasons are any indicator, there’s a good chance BiP might film somewhere in Mexico. Season 1 took place in Tulum, and seasons 2 and 6 happened in Sayulita, so a location in Mexico could be on the table again.

There Are a Few Host Contenders

Wells Adam highkey sounds like he’s down to host Bachelor in Paradise, if his recent comments are any indicator. In an interview with E! News in February, he discussed the “dumpster fire” that is BiP and said he “hopes to God it happens, because it is the most fun show to do.” It also helps that he’s almost always co-hosting / bartending on the show ??

And while Becca Kufrin previously refused to do BiP as a contestant, she did say she wouldn’t mind cohosting on the show. “I would do Paradise if I could be Wells [Adams] or a sidekick to Wells … Wells is awesome at what he does, right? But he’s not a single woman who can really comment on the guys running down the beach or the women in their cute bikinis. “

She added, “I could be the girl they could come to for advice that they probably don’t need or want, but it could be a fun time. I heard that the shrimp tacos there are amazing. “

That’s all we know about BiP season 7 right now, but be sure to check back here for any and all updates!

