Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle Bachelet encouraged “preserving life” as the maximum idea, but also “taking care of how one lives”

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, called this Wednesday to take advantage of the situation caused worldwide by the coronavirus pandemic to “rethink” the role of the State in the Economic politics in relation to the welfare of citizens.

This was also commented by the also former president of Chile during a videoconference organized by the University of Chile in which she encouraged “preserving life” as the maximum idea, but also “taking care of how one lives”.

“Health or economy? That is a false controversy. What you have to do is preserve life, but you also have to take care of how you live, “he said.

Bachelet indicated that it is necessary to maintain a focus on human rights in actions to combat the expansion of coronavirus in which citizen rights prevail “putting life as a fundamental principle”.

“We must return to fundamental principles such as strengthening the health system that allows us to face the control of this and many diseases. In addition, information must be presented that allows the population to understand why the measures are being taken, “said the UN high commissioner.

In this sense, he pointed out the importance of paying attention to the population that does not have guaranteed their basic rights, how living place or access to Water potable, since they have greater difficulty in establishing the security measures established to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The virus does not discriminate, but the effects do, considering that many people do not have the possibility to access key basic rights for their well-being,” he said.

Bachelet also referred to the need for governments to be transparent with citizens in the delivery of information to promote citizen trust in the administration of the health crisis in each country.

For this reason, he encouraged States to take advantage of the current situation as an opportunity “to do more and better, to grow and improve what was there before.”

“The pandemic is fueled by misinformation and fear. It must be confronted with information based on science. Leaders play a fundamental role. Blaming others, reproduces this, and also generates more violence, solving nothing, “said Bachelet.

The former president of Chile also referred to some measures that have been taken in her country during this coronavirus crisis, such as granting a card to people who have passed the disease and who, supposedly, can no longer catch or catch it again. To thirds.

“The risk that this type of card or card has is that people stop doing what is central, which is social distancing and hygiene measures. Feeling that one is immune and that it does not infect anyone and cannot be spread, when we do not know, it worries me, “he said.

According to official data from the World Health Organization (WHO) worldwide, there are already more than 3.5 million infections and 243,401 deaths due to COVID-19.

With information from EFE