The measures must be necessary, proportional and non-discriminatory, as well as having a limited duration, and not affect citizens’ rights, said the former president.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet warned governments around the world that “emergency powers” approved to combat the coronavirus pandemic “should not be weapons that governments can use to crush dissent , control the population or prolong their stay in power ”.

Those powers must be used to effectively deal with the pandemic; nothing more, nothing less ”, stressed the former Chilean president, in a statement in which she recalled the existing red lines in the case of limiting rights and freedoms for medical reasons.

In this sense, he stated that the measures must be necessary, proportional and non-discriminatory, as well as having a limited duration, and not affect rights that remain in force in all circumstances such as the right to life or to not be arbitrarily detained and the prohibition of torture and ill-treatment.

Bachelet has considered “evident” that in a context like the current one – of “exceptional nature” – countries see it necessary to approve measures such as a state of emergency, but has warned that, “if the rule of law is not upheld, we run the risk of a public health emergency becoming a Human Rights disaster, with negative effects that will last long after the pandemic has ceased ”.

Although he has not alluded to any specific country, he has said that he has “numerous complaints” from “various regions” that, for example, account for an excessive use of force, “sometimes lethal”, to enforce the containment rules and curfews.

“Shooting, arresting, or mistreating a person because, motivated by the desperate search for food, has violated a curfew, is undoubtedly an unlawful and unacceptable response. It is also creating a situation in which it is difficult or dangerous for a woman to go to a hospital to give birth, ”she exemplified.

Bachelet, whose office has prepared an orientation guide of aspects to be taken into account by the authorities, has regretted that people have died “due to the improper application of regulations that, supposedly, had been implemented to save them.”

The High Commissioner also questioned the detention of “thousands” of people for violating curfews, since it is an “insecure and unnecessary” practice.. Prisons “are high-risk places and States should strive to release all prisoners who can be safely released, and not to arrest more people,” he said.

Europa Press