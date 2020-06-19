The pop and bachata singer Johnny Sky He was encouraged to come out, publicly, from the closet this Friday morning.

The young American, of Dominican origin, said he had the courage to confess that he is homosexual, by posting a video on his Instagram account speaking English.

Earlier, on January 10, when he turned 23, he had posted another video where he told his followers about the importance of living openly and what really makes him happy.

As he explained today he took advantage of the month of Gay pride to publicize your true sexual preference.

His words

“Taking advantage of the fact that I am in Miami and there is a good time to think and reflect with my friends, I have the courage to finally say that I belong to the LGBT community And I am proud of it. And once I did this with my family, but I feel that the last step to accept who I am and be happy with myself and not die every day with the thoughts that go through my head and that I struggle with daily is to let go completely and not worry for what others have to say about me ”, revealed the interpreter of the bachatas“ With or without you ”,“ Quiéreme ”and“ One more night ”.

Sky said he was very happy and free at the same time.

Last Wednesday, the 31-year-old Spanish singer Pablo Alborán also declared his homosexuality to the world.