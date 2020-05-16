An unusual saga between cousins ​​has rocked Damascus this month, breaking the traditional secrecy that has characterized the El Asad family, in power for half a century. The trigger was two videos posted on Facebook by Rami Makhlouf, the country’s greatest fortune and a cousin of President Bachar el Asad’s mother. In the recordings, Makhlouf lashes out at the security forces for the arrest of some of his staff. The order was given by the Syrian justice, which accuses him of tax evasion and fraud. The Syrian president has not commented on the mediatic earthquake that originated, however, fuels speculation about the power structure that supports El Asad.

“Mr. President, I have not evaded taxes and I can publicly contribute the documents,” Makhlouf addressed this past April 30 in a 10-minute video from an unknown location that sources close to the magnate identify as his villa in Yafour, on the outskirts damascene. “It is not usual for the Asad to wash the dirty laundry in public and it is something that has not happened since the failed riot starring Rifaat el Asad [tío por parte de padre de Bachar el Asad] in 1984, ”says Joshua Landis, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma, in a telephone conversation. Rifaat el Asad went into exile in Spain where he has lived until being prosecuted by European justice last year.

The journey of Makhlouf, 51, is one of rise and fall in the turbulent history of Syria, a country that from its independence in 1947 to the rise in 1970 of Hafez el Asad, father of the current president, experienced a dozen coups d’état . Like the one starred by Hafez el Asad himself, who once put his cousin Mohamed Makhlouf, Rami’s father, in charge of the Syrian semi-state tobacco company. His position served as a platform for him to amass a fortune and later jump into the hydrocarbon sector. The death 20 years ago of Hafez el Asad, after three consecutive decades in power, opened the door to two new generations: his son Bachar el Asad in the political-military sphere, and Rami Makhlouf as successor to the economic empire forged by his father.

Makhlouf took over half the shares of the newly founded telephone company Syriatel, which for 20 years has shared the Syrian telecom monopoly with MTN. The Regulatory Authorities for Communication and the Syrian Post last April demanded from both companies a payment of 166 million euros in tax matters and set May 5 as the maximum date for accrual. “Rami Makhlouf considered the amount unfair and believed himself protected by the same corrupt system that brought him to power,” said a European diplomatic source in Beirut. “The mere fact that El Asad goes after his own cousin is symptomatic of the degree of bankruptcy in which the regime finds itself,” he added.

Syria is going through a vertiginous economic crisis with the pound and growth in free fall. The strong economic sanctions imposed by the US and Europe keep any option of reconstruction or investment in the country blocked. With two-thirds of the state-employed workforce, Damascus has launched a campaign to retrieve funds from the pockets of shady Syrian businessmen, hitherto government-backed, of whom Makhlouf is simply the most visible face. With an estimated fortune of 9,000 million euros, claims for non-payment of justice date back to the summer of 2019.

“Who would have expected that the security forces would go to the companies of Rami Makhlouf, who has been the largest contributor to those forces and in the war,” he protests himself in a second video broadcast on May 3, in the one who uses a markedly religious discourse. With the outbreak of war in 2011, Makhlouf was forced to share benefits with the new warlords, not a few of them Sunnis. Vilified by popular protests as the 10% Mr. (referring to the percentage of GDP that his fortune represented) and sanctioned by the international community, the oligarch announced his withdrawal from business and withdrawal to the charitable sphere.

He chose to create the Al Bustan association, with which he camouflaged his businesses, and even went so far as to found his own militia with 30,000 well-paid and armed men whose company was, among others, to protect power plants and gas fields that had state funding . A job in which it failed after losing the important Al Hayan power plant in Homs province in 2017, seized by the Islamic State (ISIS). The militia was dismantled, but El Asad’s cousin had time to forge ties with the Russian and Iranian allies. As for Syriatel, Makhlouf billed services through bogus subcontractors and diverted those funds to his private accounts abroad, contributing in part to the collapse of the value of the Syrian pound, according to a source close to the Syrian government from Damascus.

To the generated media earthquake, the Instagram accounts of Makhlouf’s two sons living in Dubai, Mohammad and Ali, are added in an ostentatious display of luxury and arrogance that has caused the outrage of a population whose 80% live below the threshold of poverty. “It has revived [también] the criticism among the Alawite community, which considers that it had sacrificed the number of children killed in defense of El Asad during the war, “points out Landis. The substantial and underlying message of the controversy, most experts agree, is the serious economic crisis that has led El Asad to send a clear message to the rest of the warlords and thus set limits on what they can steal and take out. from the country.

Makhlouf has used the Al Bustan association to broaden its social base, providing aid to thousands of poor Alawite families and widows of war. “The video scandal has opened a front among critical Alawite community leaders and are trying to moderate a negotiated exit for Makhlouf,” said a European official in Beirut.

“Asad is not going anywhere and he is still in charge of the country and Makhlouf’s videos only demonstrate the degree of despair and helplessness of a man who has had to resort to social media because he does not have any access to President ”, appreciates the Syrian expert Ehsani. Although a recent boom in criticism of the Syrian president in the Russian press raised fears of a crack in the alliance between Damascus and Moscow, it is in an economic and non-political sense that Ehsani locates the tycoon’s fight by refusing to bow to the imposed rules of the game by El Asad.

“Rami is not a political or military man, so he does not have a 1% chance in a confrontation with El Asad”, continues this analyst before specifying that “Rifaat challenged [su hermano] The father Asad taking the tanks to the streets of Damascus. Makhlouf only has two videos on Facebook. “

The other Makhlouf

Nearly a decade of war in Syria has given birth to an economic class of businessmen and warlords that economists call “predatory.” Another strong man, added last summer to the list of US sanctions, is Samer Foz, whose businesses are nourished, among others, by the importation of wheat and construction materials. Foz is also the franchise owner of the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus, converted into a home for UN workers. “The monthly UN bill for rooms exceeds one million dollars,” says a foreign UN official from Damascus.

Added to Foz are the new rich, such as Muheidine al Manfush, with an empire built between 2013 and 2017 thanks to the siege imposed on Guta, on the outskirts of Damascus. Al Manfush charged commissions to every truck that crossed the Al Wafidin pass, the only one open to food entry and dubbed “the million pass”. According to the Syrian economic newspaper ‘Enab Baladi’, Al Manfush signed in November 2017 a contract with the Government of Damascus worth 20 million dollars -18, 5 million euros, in a country where the average salary is 445 euros annually-, to put 5,000 tons of food on the shelves of a hungry Guta. In times of economic crisis, everyone has had to disburse funds in the meager state coffers. None have dared to protest in public.

