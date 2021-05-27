Bachar Al Asad, the leader who survived the Arab Spring and the war

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has once again been re-elected at the polls – for a fourth term – with 95% of the votes, strengthening his position more than two consecutive decades in power, the last one with an armed conflict that threatened to end his family’s hegemony in Syria since the 1970s.

Al Asad, also a commander of the Armed Forces, has survived the Arab Spring and years of war, achieving since 2016 retake most of the territory militarily Syrian with the help of his ally Russia and the Iranian and Lebanese Shiite militias that support him.

In 2011, a popular revolt against his regime staggered him, but the leader forcibly appeased his detractors in the streets and continued to do so by military means when the situation turned into an open conflict.

An ophthalmologist by profession, Al Asad has also weathered other setbacks that have affected his personal life in recent years.

His wife, Asthma, recently overcame cancer of which little has been made public, while the family and their environment have been the subject of a long list of sanctions by the United States under the so-called Caesar Law.

With his victory at the polls, Al Asad is revalidated in power once again avoiding a growing popular discontent for the serious economic crisis and the shortage of basic products in Syria, which has led 60% of the population to suffer from food insecurity, according to UN data.

Coming to power

Born on September 11, 1965 in Damascus, Al Asad studied medicine and specialized in ophthalmology in the Syrian capital and London, where he completed a postgraduate degree.

His fate changed in 1994, when he was summoned by his father, then-President Hafez al Asad, after the death of his older brother Basil, the firstborn, in a traffic accident. From then on, Bachar rose in the military career with the support of his father who prepared him to inherit power.

After the death of his father, who ruled for almost three decades after becoming head of state with a coup, he was declared president by Parliament after a referendum popular in which he received an approval from the 97.29%.

After his inauguration, it was thought that he was going to take a democratizing and reformist turn in Syria, but less than a year later the hopes of opening were frustrated and were numerous activists and opponents arrested.

In 2007, Al Asad renewed his mandate for another seven years in another referendum in which he obtained 97.62% of the votes and he tightened the fence on his detractors.

The new Constitution

Faced with the pressure created by the Arab uprisings of 2011, the leader – one of the few who remains in power to this day – agreed to implement a series of reforms and that same year issued a decree allowing the formation of new political formations, putting an end on paper to the monopoly of the Baath Party, to which it belongs.

The reforms culminated the following year in the promulgation of a new Constitution, which although it is more “democratic” than the previous text of 1973, has been strongly criticized by the opposition and part of the international community as one more instrument that Al Asad has used in his favor.

Under this Magna Carta, the Syrian territories then under the control of Damascus participated in 2014 in the first presidential elections with more than one candidate. However, Al Asad seized a strong majority and began a third seven-year term.

When the conflict was already drawing a territorial map favorable to the regime, Al Asad agreed to participate in negotiations to draft a new Syrian Constitution, which were launched by the UN in Geneva in 2019 with representatives of the opposition and civil society.

The president has been accused of obstructing the unsuccessful negotiations, which should lead to a framework for the political transition in Syria, and of use the process to improve your image while their policies have not changed.

The 2012 Constitution, without retroactive effect, limits to a maximum of two legislatures of seven years each the time that the head of state can be in power, therefore this should be the last term by Al Asad.