Bach will visit Japan in July before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics

05/20/2021 at 10:31 AM CEST

EFE

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, is scheduled to visit Japan on July 12, when there will be less than two weeks for the opening of the Tokyo Games, as announced by that body.

Visit of Bach Japan will take place after the plans for his trip to the country were canceled in mid-May, due to the declaration of a new state of health emergency in the main Japanese regions due to the fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

His visit will be part of “coordination operations” on the ground for Tokyo 2020, which is scheduled to open on July 23, said the IOC Vice President, John coates, in a letter addressed the day before to representatives of national committees.

CoatesIn addition, he plans to travel to Tokyo on June 15 to participate in the preparations for the Games on the ground together with the organizing committee, in which the details for the sporting event will be finalized.

The vice president of the IOC admitted the “difficulties” that have affected the Olympic movement since the beginning of the pandemic, and stressed the commitment of the international body and the Japanese hosts to “organize a safe Games” and for Tokyo 2020 “to be the light at the end of the tunnel “.

Coates He thus addressed the representatives of the national Olympic committees on the same day that the last coordination commission between the IOC and the Japanese hosts started, a series of meetings by telematic means that will last until this Friday.

At the start of the meeting, Bach stated that 80% of the athletes and committee members who will stay at the Olympic Village are expected to arrive in Japan vaccinated, and offered the IOC’s help through the contributions of medical personnel from the national committees to meet the needs of health resources in Japan during the Olympics.

Bach tried to clear up the existing concern in Japan about the risk that the Games worsen the situation of the pandemic in the country, which is behind the majority rejection of the Japanese to hold the event -according to polls-, and the request presented to cancel the Olympics by the main medical union in the country.

Tokyo and the rest of the main Japanese regions are under new restrictions in the framework of the state of health emergency, which will last in principle until the end of this month, and while there have been record numbers of serious cases of covid-19 and the National vaccination campaign is proceeding slowly.