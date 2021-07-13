Bach reaffirms that Tokyo is “the city best prepared for the Games”

07/13/2021 at 7:47 AM CEST

. / Tokyo

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, said today that Tokyo is “the best prepared city” to host a Games despite the pandemic, due to which the sporting event will take place between unprecedented restrictions. Bach spoke like this during a meeting with heads of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee held this Tuesday in the Japanese capital, ten days after the opening of the Games.

The IOC president said that the hosts “have done a fantastic job” that makes Tokyo “the best-prepared city for the celebration of the Games”, during the start of the meeting, which was open to the media online. “This is even more remarkable considering the difficulties we go through due to covid, so you can be very proud of the work you have done, “said Bach, who arrived in Tokyo on the 8th and spent three days in isolation, as will other participants from abroad.

Bach said that there is “a lot of work to do” in the remaining ten days for the event, and stressed that this Tuesday the Olympic Village in Tokyo will open its doors to host the first athletes who will stay there. He also stressed that the top priority is “to make the Games safe for all participants” and, “most importantly, for the Japanese people”, in the context of Dissatisfaction of the Japanese citizenry for the celebration of the event in the middle of a pandemic. “The Japanese people can be confident that we are taking all possible measures to make these Games safe. All of this is in solidarity with the Japanese people,” said the IOC Chief Executive Officer.

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, Seiko Hashimoto, said that the hosts “know that there are many pending issues and challenges” and that they will do “everything possible to resolve them” before the Games.

During the two weeks after his arrival in Japan, Bach, like all athletes and others involved in the Games coming from abroad as representatives of committees and federations or journalists, will only be able to move in Tokyo within a series of places related to competitions and approved in advance. These movement restrictions are part of the measures put in place by the organization to prevent infections, together with the decision that most competitions be held behind closed doors or the veto of foreign visitors from entering the country.