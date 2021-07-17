Baca’s message prior to the Champion of Champions

Rafael Baca, midfielder for La Maquina de Cruz Azul, published a short and motivating message on social networks prior to the Champion of Champions that will be played by the cement producers in the United States against Club León, prior to the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

Baca, on his social networks, shared with a short and concise message stating that Cruz Azul will go with everything for the Champion of Champions against León, prior to the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

“Here and now #CampeondeCampeones.”, Published Baca on his official Twitter account.

Rafa Baca has been criticized by the Cruz Azul fans for a long time, but his good performances and the recent title of La Maquina in the MX League, have allowed him to have more acceptance in the people.

It should be remembered that Cruz Azul will play this Sunday, July 16, against León for the Liga MX Champion of Champions this Sunday, July 18.

