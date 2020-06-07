Braulio Carbajal

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, June 7, 2020, p. twenty-one

The lithium megaproject developed by the English company Bacanora Lithium in Sonora, with which it plans to become, together with Mexico, one of the world’s largest producers of this key mineral in the manufacture of electric batteries, remains firm; however, the pandemic has delayed the start of production by one year.

In accordance with its previous plans, the company planned to start producing lithium carbonate in late 2021 or early 2022; However, in a report to its shareholders, it was announced that it will now be in early 2023.

Bacanora explained that, although in recent months it has advanced in some works, the engineering of the project has been delayed by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in China and the United States, where its main partners operate.

Although the picture presents new challenges, said Peter Secker, global CEO of the lithium mining and production company, there is $ 45 million in cash, enough to resist market fluctuations and the effects of the new virus. , so the project remains solid and is its flagship.

In Mexico, mining companies were included among the essential activities, so they returned to operate last Monday, a line that Bacanora Lithium will follow in the coming days with the reopening of its pilot plant located in Bacadéhuachi, northeast Sonora.

Secker indicated that Bacanora’s priority continues to be the health and well-being of its staff, partners and communities in Sonora, which is why the company has taken appropriate measures to protect them, in accordance with the requirements established by the federal and local governments.

We continue to work to the best of our ability during the pandemic. We are fully focused on advancing the final parts of the design work for our flagship, the Sonora lithium project. The strategy remains the same, with the goal of delivering the first product in early 2023, the manager explained.

The Bacanora project in Mexico has been practically on hiatus for the year, since its main partner, the Chinese Ganfeng Lithium, was unable to carry out the optimization work of the plant flow diagram to be built in Sonora and process engineering in the first quarter as planned, as China was the first country affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Although the start of production has been delayed a year, Secker assured that it will coincide significantly with the expected significant growth in the demand for electric vehicles, as the automotive companies have outlined plans that amount to approximately 140 billion dollars in production. of those units, which will increase lithium demand by 800 percent by 2030.

The project of the English company in Sonora, in association with the Chinese Ganfeng, means an investment of 420 million dollars in the first stage with a total of 1,200 jobs in construction and 260 already in operation, with a view to producing 35,000 tons of lithium annually, which would make the company and the country one of the world’s largest extractors of the so-called oil of the future.