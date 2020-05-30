Much of the great success of The Mandalorian, the series based on the Star Wars universe that has been well received by the public and critics, is by the adorable Baby Yoda, that curious muppet who won the heart of the entire world with his huge and expressive eyes.

Recently, thanks to an interview by Jon Favreau, show runner for The Mandalorian, we learned that Favreau fought to make Baby Yoda’s design uglier, because the designers wanted to make the green boy too cute.

Finally, thanks to the last episode of the Disney Gallery series: The Mandalorian, released some of Baby Yoda’s initial designs, showing that it may have looked very different from the adorable alien we all love.

“We got lots and lots of drawings with designs. Some of them were too cute, others too ugly, others were the wrong proportions, “says Jon Favreau at Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. .

Here are the initial versions of Baby Yoda:

“/>

“/>

“/>

In the documentary series Favreau revealed that not one of those concepts fully convinced him., it was until he saw the drawing of Chris Alzmann of Baby Yoda that he was conquered with that option, and it was the one he sought to bring to the series.

“It was finally that image Chris Alzmann made, in which he was wrapped in what looked like a pilot jacket or something, that I was convinced of. His eyes were a little weird, and he seemed a little out of his mind, there was something a little strange about him. But we found it lovely, and we said, ‘This is the good one. ‘”

This is the drawing Favreau refers to:

“/>

Favreau also indicates that it was wise to decide that Baby Yoda was a puppet, and not a CGI-created character.

We’ll see more Baby Yoda adventures, and we’ll probably discover her real name, in season 2 of The Mandalorian, which will premiere next fall.

