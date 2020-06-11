Finally, many fans’ dream could come true very soon and is that Baby Yoda and Mandalorian would appear in a new movie of ‘Star Wars’, something that the followers of these characters expected to happen in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ and although this did not happen, Disney is already planning their debut on the screen big.

Although, the mouse company has not done well with the new trilogy of ‘Star Wars’, since it has received many negative reviews, with its television series the story is completely different, since’The Mandalorian ‘has become one of the most popular Disney + productions And it’s all mostly due to Din Djarin and baby Yoda, so they’ll soon take their popularity to the movies.

According to the Disney calendar, The next installments of ‘Star Wars’ will arrive in 2022, 2024, 2026 and although the name of these films is still unknown, the spin-off of Rey is said to be the first feature film to inaugurate this new stage, so the studio is preparing something really great for fans to retake faith in this universe.

According to portal sources, We Got This Covered, Disney wants Mandalorian and Baby Yoda to appear in Rey’s spin-off to generate more interest in the public, so that at some point in the film the three characters will meet, likewise, the studio wants Luke Skywalker to be part of the plot, with which they hope to increase the expectations of fans.

Because ‘The Mandalorian’ occurs 25 years before the events seen in ‘The Force Awakens’, we are likely to see an older and wiser Din Djarin, while baby Yoda will show a slightly larger appearance as his breed ages at a slow rate. The relevant thing is that this will link the series with the movies, something similar to what Marvel is doing with the MCU.

This is how, Baby Yoda and Mandalorian would appear in a ‘Star Wars’ movie And this certainly makes a lot of sense, as it was previously revealed that Din Djarin would become a Jedi, so he is likely to join Rey on a new mission and since Baby Yoda has shown to have a strong connection to the force, it is very possible that he ends up being one of the most powerful Jedi in this universe and who better than Rey and Mando to train him.