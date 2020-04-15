A 6-month-old baby who struggled with a heart condition and trachea problems was diagnosed with coronavirus

By: Web Writing

Liverpool, England.- A “miracle baby” that survived to one open heart surgery is fighting for his life again, after contracting the coronavirus in a hospital United Kingdom.

Erin bates, who was born six months ago weighing two and a half kilos, in December they detected a serious heart condition and had to have an operation on the heart to save his life.

When it was thought that the worst was over, the little girl had problems with her trachea and went through a long treatment at the hospital. But things did not stop there, the parents were informed that their daughter had to face another fight, now against him. COVID-19.

Because only one parent can stay with her, mother Emma Bates, 29, stays with Erin at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool, where it is connected to a machine that supplies it with oxygen.

Her father Wayne, 32, went to his home in Bury, Greater Manchester, where he must isolate himself because of his contact with Erin. The couple stay in touch through regular FaceTime phone calls and video chats.

Parents believe that because Erin, conceived naturally after a decade of trying during which they were told they might not be able to have children, has already struggled ‘through thick and thin’ so many times, she can overcome her latest setback.

Emma posted a letter on Facebook explaining her daughter’s case: “Both Wayne and I are totally heartbroken once again because we are in a position where we can lose our little one if we don’t keep fighting. Please, please, please Please have Erin in your prayers. We cannot lose her to this virus. She has struggled too much, we need her … she completes us. ”



The mother is next to her daughter in the hospital, unable to leave due to isolation restrictions.

“If I show any symptoms, they will take me to another hospital and Erin will be here alone,” she said, after her husband was forced to go home to Burnley and remain in isolation.

“This just breaks my heart that if things get worse, our baby could be alone when I need her. [a mamá] and his dad. “

She revealed in a previous post that her baby had already had “open heart surgery, congenital heart disease, collapsed lungs, kidney failure, RSV, tracheomalacia, bronchomalacia, “and said” the list goes on. “

“It’s hard to believe that my baby can go through so much in his short life,” Father Wayne Bates told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“Everything is very difficult to digest now … it feels more like you are seeing all of this than someone else is,” she said, saying her baby was infected even in a “controlled and safe environment” while recovering in a hospital.

“If my daughter dies now, I will not be allowed to go near her, since I have to stay isolated at home. I will not be allowed to go to the hospital,” he told the newspaper.

“Erin will be our first and last daughter. She really is a miracle baby to us,” he said.

The parents praised the efforts of the doctors and nurses of the National Health Service of United Kingdom.

But they say they are appalled that people are still circumventing the blocking rules, which could cause the virus to continue to spread.

Wayne said, “People still don’t take this outbreak seriously and that bothers me.” I take it personally.

“Even before we closed, when we entered a supermarket we were anxious because our daughter is susceptible to viruses.

“But people still don’t seem to have any concept of personal space.”