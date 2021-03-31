Baby was stabbed in the neck by her mother, using scissors; then he tried to commit suicide



Anne Akers.

Photo: Montgomery County Department of Police / Courtesy

Anne Akers allegedly cut her 3-year-old daughter’s neck with a pair of scissors and later attempted suicide, in a Maryland neighborhood near Washington DC.

The suspicious 28-year-old mother was charged with assassination attempt, among other charges, for the attack inside his home in the Wheaton-Glenmont neighborhood, on Saturday the 27th.

A relative called the police that morning when he went to the house and found blood on the floor. Responding officers found Akers holding a blanket on the floor of a bedroom with a throat wound, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Below, they found their 3-year-old daughter with a cut on her neck that “threatened her life,” authorities said. The minor was rushed to a local hospital by helicopter in dire condition, but stabilized, the New York Post reported.

