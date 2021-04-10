Baby was shot by his 3-year-old brother in Texas and no one called 911

U.S.

An 8-month-old baby was killed by a gun apparently fired by his 3-year-old brother, who somehow got hold of the loaded gun inside their Houston apartment. Texas.

Four adults were inside the house at the Waterford Grove apartment complex, at 3100 Crestdale Drive, when the shooting occurred around 11:00 a.m. yesterday, but no one called 911, Click2Houston and ABC News reported, citing local law enforcement.

The infant was shot in the abdomen. Instead of calling authorities, two of the adults took the injured baby to Memorial Hermann Hospital Memorial City, but were unable to save him, according to the report.

After several hours of searching, the police recovered a pistol inside the vehicle to transport the baby. No charges have been filed and the shooting remains under investigation.