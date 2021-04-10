Baby was shot by his 3-year-old brother in Texas and no one called 911

The tragic deadly shooting happened at the hands of a 3-year-old boy in the same apartment. Https://t.co/dDOHum0LDm – ABC13 Houston (@ abc13houston) April 10, 2021

An 8-month-old baby was killed by a gun apparently fired by his 3-year-old brother, who somehow got hold of the loaded gun inside their Houston apartment. Texas.

Four adults were inside the house at the Waterford Grove apartment complex, at 3100 Crestdale Drive, when the shooting occurred around 11:00 a.m. yesterday, but no one called 911, Click2Houston and ABC News reported, citing local law enforcement.

The infant was shot in the abdomen. Instead of calling authorities, two of the adults took the injured baby to Memorial Hermann Hospital Memorial City, but were unable to save him, according to the report.

After several hours of searching, the police recovered a pistol inside the vehicle to transport the baby. No charges have been filed and the shooting remains under investigation.

UPDATE: Homicide detectives have recovered the gun. It was located in the vehicle that family members used to take the eight-month-old boy to the hospital. The investigation is continuing. # Hounews https://t.co/3toMKX4DC9 – Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 9, 2021