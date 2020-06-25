The mobile puzzle game starring the doctorate-in-medicine version of Nintendo’s star plumber, Dr Mario World, continues to expand its medical staff with unexpected additions. After the arrival of dolphins, towers formed by goombas or koopas with their respective titles, now it is time to overcome temporary paradoxes and bring from Yoshi’s Island DS to Baby Wario, the infant version of Mario’s avaricious rival, with his magnet and everything, the one he used to attract coins and metal blocks on the mentioned platforms to two screens from a certain point in the adventure. The aforementioned will be available for free download from the end of this week, specifically next Friday June 26th, from twelve noon.

Red: « Introducing a new doctor arriving June 26, 3 AM PT. It’s Dr. Baby Wario! So even THAT doctor was cute at one point, huh? There’s just one doctor this time. Please take it easy on me. » #DrMarioWorld pic.twitter.com/doc5x0AVoX – Dr. Mario World (@Drmarioworld_EN) June 25, 2020

As is usual for each character, this latest inclusion will also have its own special combinations that will help it deal strategically with the successive rows of colored viruses, although at the moment they have not been specified what they are with the customary video of presentation, so for the moment the intrigue remains in the air.

What do you think of this new addition of Baby Wario to the Mushroom Kingdom medical family? Did you expect it? What other famous Nintendo character would you like to see pick up the robe?

