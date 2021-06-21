Baby upgrades tesla model x for $ 10,000

Today it is common for parents to let their children, of virtually any age, play with their iPad or smartphone to entertain themselves for a while (and even more) being sure that no evil could come from it. However, the mother of a 10-month-old baby had a costly revelation that this is not always the case.

As the baby played innocently, one thing led to another and in a series of unfortunate events ended up ordering the $ 10,000 “Complete Self-Driving Package”, for his parents’ Tesla Model X. With the credit card linked to the account and the payments enabled to be made quickly, the purchase went unnoticed only until the bank statements arrived.

By the nature of the purchase, this I only had the option of being reversible and refundable up to 48 hours later it had been done, but the car owners realized only when it was too late and the “damage” had already been done.

Before the skepticism of many people who did not believe the story, the mother of the baby and owner of the Tesla Model X shared some videos on her Tik Tok account, first showing involuntary purchase confirmation and then showing the result of the update: his Tesla Model X pulling itself out of the garage.