Baby suffered double tragedy: fell from a window and was attacked by pit bulls in New Jersey

A 3-year-old boy suffered a double tragedy: first he fell from a window at his home in New Jersey and was then fatally attacked by two family pit bulls in the backyard.

The situation is being investigated by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. The officials of the Elizabeth city confirmed the incident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

The unidentified baby had fallen through the screen window door into the backyard of his home in the 400 block of South 5th Street around 5:30 p.m., city police said. There, he was attacked by dogs that belonged to his familyaccording to county attorney Lyndsay Ruotolo.

RLS Media reported that the boy had fallen 15 feet and was attacked by two pit bulls. The injured minor was rushed to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he died shortly thereafter.

Representatives of a local animal control organization responded and took the dogs elsewhere, prosecutor Ruotolo said, adding that no criminal charges had been filed at this time.

In March another 3-year-old boy also died in New Jersey attacked in his backyard by two pit bulls who had entered from the property of a Hispanic neighbor. Those animals were shot by police officers who came to the scene, and then euthanized, but its owner was cleared of charges.

Some in that community said those dogs had never been known to be aggressive before, but others described them as threats when given free rein in the neighborhood. One woman claimed that had contacted authorities several times regarding these animals, but the tragedy finally happened on March 16.

