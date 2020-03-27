Baby Shark changes its letter to challenge for coronavirus | INSTAGRAM

From finding ways to help others deal with isolation to event cancellation, the entertainment industry is reacting to the coronavirus pandemic in different ways. Most people recover from COVID-19 disease, but the new coronavirus can cause severe symptoms in the elderly or with pre-existing conditions.

Baby Shark asked everyone to wash their hands. Sorry dads, “Baby Shark” is back but for good reason.

Pinkfong’s song “Baby Shark”, hugely popular with children, has changed its lyrics to teach hygienic practices to combat COVID-19 disease.

The company released the video for “Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark” and began a dance challenge to ask families to post videos of their children washing their hands with the song.

“Wash your hands / doo doo doo doo doo / Wash your hands” (wash your hands / du du du), says the new lyrics. “Grab some soap / doo doo doo doo doo / Grab some soap” (take soap / du du du). The videos of those who participate in the challenge must have the tag #BabySharkHandWashChallenge.

The original video for “Baby Shark” with its colorful cartoon and choreography was posted by Pinkfong in June 2016. Since then it has been viewed more than 4,600 times, making it one of the top five most viewed YouTube videos.

.