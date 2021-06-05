Baby revolutionizes the Lightning

06/03/2021 at 11:24 PM CEST

EFE

Rayo Vallecano, with goals from Álvaro García and a double from Portuguese Baby, He put the qualifying round for promotion to First on track by beating Leganés at the pace set by the Portuguese winger, who jumped onto the grass in the second half and revolutionized his team.

Ray

LEG

Vallecano Ray

Luca Zidane; Mario Hernández (Velázquez, 81 ‘), Saveljich, Catena, Fran García; Isi Palazón, Valentín (Mario Suárez, 81 ‘), Comesaña, Álvaro; Trejo (Andrés Martín, 88 ‘); and Qasmi (Baby, 65 ‘).

Leganes

Risk; Palencia, Sergio González, Javi Hernández, Jonathan Silva; Perea (Borja Bastón, 85 ‘), Rubén Pérez; Avilés (Robert Ibáñez, 78 ‘), Juan Muñoz (Eraso, 67’), Sabin Merino (Kevin Bua, 78 ‘); and De la Fuente.

Goals

1-0 M.72: Álvaro. 2-0 M.75 Baby; 3-0 M.93 Baby.

Referees

Milla Alvéndiz (Andalusian Committee). TA: Catena (37 ‘) and Trejo (51’) / Rubén Pérez (80 ‘) and De la Fuente (93’), from Leganés.

Incidents

Match played in Vallecas before 1,500 spectators.

The maximum respect that both have was seen from the beginning, with the two teams without risking in their approaches and more careful not to make mistakes than to carry out his tactical strategy to overcome the rival.

At Rayo the youth squad player Mario Hernández complied on the right side and made him forget the Peruvian Luis Advíncula, a regular owner of that lane throughout the season and who is not available in this promotion as he is with his national team.

Mario knew how to cover the climbs of Sabin Merino, which he disarmed without the Leganés winger having depth to serve balls to Miguel De la Fuente, very unassisted in the first half, in which the two best occasions were from Rayo. The first with a distant shot from Isi Palazón that Asier Riesgo caught and the second a header from Montenegrin Esteban Saveljich who went over the crossbar.

In the second half, Leganés came out better and as soon as he started he was able to score with a lateral center from the left that touched a Rayo defender and he forced Luca Zidane to make a stretch to get the ball when he was inside.

That warning served as a revulsion for Rayo, which greatly improved its offensive performance with the departure of Portuguese Baby on the pitch, which was a headache for the blue and white defense and he scored the second goal with a powerful shot from outside the area that Riesgo could not stop.The first goal came three minutes earlier with a cross from Isi from the right that Álvaro García finished off inside the area, unopposed.

With two goals behind, Leganés had to risk and those emergencies benefited Rayo, which with the speed of its attackers did a lot of damage to Leganés. In fact, after a foul by Miguel de la Fuente on Baby, the Portuguese caught the ball and fired a shot that Riesgo touched but was unable to save to prevent the third goal. Everything will be decided in Butarque, but those from Vallecas start with a very comfortable advantage.