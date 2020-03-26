The unusual video caused the confusion and amazement of thousands of people on social networks, accumulating millions of reproductions in a short time

By: Web Writing

A video released through the social network Tik Tok It surprised many people because it showed a baby’s amazing swimming skills.

The facts presented in the video were captured in United States territory, where the user Jessica Rogers encouraged her baby to perform a great feat.

At the moment, the video has more than 17 million views on the application of Chinese origin and almost a million likes.

After this overwhelming success on social networks, the minor is already a celebrity on the Internet.