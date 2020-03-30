A baby who tested positive for coronavirus died this Saturday in Chicago, according to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

The authorities confirmed this Saturday the death of a baby by coronavirus in Cook County, Illinois, in what would be the first death of an infant in the United States due to this disease.

The Department of Health of Illinois reported this Saturday that the victim is a minor of 1 year who had tested positive for Covid-19.

“There has never before been a baby death associated with Covid-19. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Department of Public Health at Illinois.

There is a precedent of death of a minor of one year by coronavirus in China, but in that case the victim had a previous pathology.

The health authorities of Illinois recalled that although more than 85% of deaths from coronavirus in Illinois correspond to people over 60 years, the disease can cause death of anyone.