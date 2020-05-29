Chronicle: Baby is hospitalized with a screwdriver in the head. The parents blamed each other for which they were both arrested. Attacks between couples and towards children are the order of the day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The medical personnel could not believe what they saw: such a small being with such a wound in the skull.

It was a Hispanic baby just two months old. The infant arrived at the emergency room with a screwdriver embedded in his head.

He was immediately treated because the priority was to save his life and thank God they quickly managed to stabilize him.

Now came the second part: to investigate how and why that pointy object came to have that dangerous contact with the minor, because it was clear that the product of an accident had not been.

To make their interrogation more effective, the doctors called the local police. In fact, by law they had to.

After questioning the young parents, they confessed that they were involved in a domestic dispute and that one of them took the screwdriver with the intention of hurting the other.

Everything indicates that it was the mother of the infant, identified as Ángel Marie Webb, 21, who took that construction tool as a weapon to attack her partner, Eusebio Muñoz.

The problem was in an attempt to avoid aggression and to persuade his wife not to hurt him, the boy took the creature in his arms.

However, despite this, the suspect pounced and injured the minor.

After hearing the versions of both parents, the Wilson County (North Carolina) authorities considered that both had attacked each other, so they decided to arrest both of them.

The small victim, for his part, until the closing of this note was admitted to the clinic and once he is discharged, it will pass into the hands of the State, which has promised to give him that love and care that his parents could not give him.

Sadly, this is not the first, nor the only one, and surely it will not be the last case of this kind that we see.

There are so many stories of people who draw their anger with those who owe it least, but at least in this particular case the thing did not happen to greater and will not go unpunished.

Hopefully all of us who are parents become aware that this word implies much more than having children. It is our duty to give them not only the material they need, but also the protection they deserve.

