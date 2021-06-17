Baby found in box with images of Hindu gods floating in the Ganges river

New Delhi, India. Indian police reported on Thursday the launch of an investigation after a baby was found alive and in good condition in a wooden box floating in the Ganges River.

The inside of the box was lined with red cloth and contained images of Hindu gods, as well as a horoscope with the date, time and the girl’s name, Bargain, the Hindu word for the holy river.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: The emergency in India worsens; on the banks of the river Ganges they bury their dead

The creature, about a month old, was recovered this week in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh by a man in a boat, who found it among the weed on the river bank.

It is difficult to determine how long it has been floating in the river. The boatman heard a sound coming from the box and found the baby, “local police officer OP Singh told ..

The baby is fine and is receiving medical attention, “said Singh, whose unit is trying to” find out where she came from. “

asc